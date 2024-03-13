Karnataka Farmers Ignite Fury Over Chilli Price Crash, Vehicles Torched in Byadagi Protest

Violence erupted in Byadagi town, Haveri district, as farmers, reeling from a catastrophic drop in chilli prices, unleashed their wrath, resulting in the torching of vehicles and vandalism of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) office. The incident, which transpired on Monday and Tuesday under the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha banner, saw the price of Byadagi chillies nosedive from ₹20,000 to ₹8,000 per quantile overnight, triggering widespread protest. This drastic price fall was largely attributed to an overwhelming supply from Andhra Pradesh, exacerbating the crisis.

Underlying Causes and Immediate Repercussions

The immediate cause of the uproar was the sharp decline in chilli prices, which left farmers in shock and disbelief. Raghunandan Murthy, the deputy commissioner of Haveri, pinpointed the root problem to the unanticipated influx of Byadagi chillies, not just from within Karnataka but also from neighboring Andhra Pradesh. This sudden surge overwhelmed the market, causing prices to plummet. The lack of coordination by the Haveri agriculture department was criticized for failing to manage the situation, leading to a crisis that saw the destruction of government and private property alike.

Government Response and Farmer's Grievances

In response to the escalating situation, chief minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation into the causes of the price collapse, promising action based on the findings. The farming community's frustrations were compounded by rising cultivation costs, drought conditions, and the perceived inaction of market regulators and the agriculture department in preventing such market anomalies. Prakash Naik from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh highlighted the department's lack of coordination as a contributing factor to the crisis.

Looking Forward: Addressing the Crisis

This incident underscores the volatility of agricultural markets and the urgent need for effective market regulation and support mechanisms for farmers. As the government scrambles to address the immediate fallout and prevent future occurrences, the event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by farmers in a globalized market. The long-term implications of this event may prompt a reevaluation of agricultural policies and support structures to better protect farmers from such drastic market fluctuations.