Kansas Experts Urge Early Kochia Weed Control to Boost Crop Yields

As spring approaches, Kansas State University (KSU) weed scientists emphasize the critical timing for controlling Kochia, a resilient weed threatening to impede crop yields across western Kansas. Jeremie Kouame, a notable figure at KSU, highlights the urgency of adopting preemptive measures against this annual nuisance. With Kochia's early emergence, often beginning in February, Kouame advises producers to swiftly apply a strategic mix of pre-emergence herbicides. This early intervention is crucial to safeguard soil moisture and ensure the vitality of forthcoming crops.

Advertisment

Strategic Herbicide Application: A Necessity

Kouame recommends a potent tank mix of dicamba and atrazine to combat the initial growth of Kochia effectively. This combination has proven to significantly hinder the weed's development, thereby preserving the soil's moisture for the intended crops. Additionally, Kouame underscores the importance of annual treatment protocols to counteract any potential resurgence of Kochia from previously uncontrolled seeds. The goal is clear: to maintain crop fields free from Kochia's grasp and secure a prosperous yield.

Field Monitoring and Resistance Management

Advertisment

Sarah Lancaster, another KSU weed specialist, champions the value of diligent field monitoring as a cornerstone of weed management. Lancaster's approach advocates for regular on-ground assessments by farmers, agronomists, or crop consultants to detect early signs of Kochia. Simultaneously, she raises awareness about the emerging challenge of herbicide-resistant Kochia strains, urging the agricultural community to remain vigilant and responsive to any indications of Group 14 resistance. Such proactive measures are vital for sustaining the efficacy of herbicide programs and ensuring long-term weed control success.

Research Insights and Future Directions

Recent multi-state crop studies have shed light on the effectiveness of specific herbicide programs against glyphosate-resistant Kochia, particularly in corn. Kouame shares that the application of Degree Xtra followed by Impact, among other combinations, has eradicated 99% of this resistant weed variant. This research not only validates the synergistic power of mixed herbicides but also offers promising avenues for addressing Kochia in sorghum fields, with Verdict emerging as a viable solution. Looking ahead, the continued adaptation and refinement of herbicide strategies will be paramount in overcoming Kochia and securing the health and productivity of crops across Kansas and beyond.