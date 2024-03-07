Kabarole District Launches $900K Water Scheme to Combat WASH Challenges by 2030

In a bold move to tackle Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) issues, Kabarole District has initiated a comprehensive plan aiming at ensuring all households have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

With the ambitious goal of aligning with Sustainable Development Goal number 6, the district faces the enormous task of upgrading its current infrastructure, where the average access to safe water stands at 77 percent, amidst significant disparities across different sub-counties.

Addressing Critical Water Challenges

Last Saturday marked a significant milestone for Kabarole District with the launch of a Shs900 million gravity water scheme in Bwanika Parish, Kicwamba Sub County, designed to benefit 14 villages.

This initiative, funded in collaboration with partners including IRC, represents a strategic effort to move away from reliance on water from crater lakes, historically plagued by Bilharzia and Typhoid. District chairman Richard Rwabuhinga emphasized the project's importance, stating, "For years, residents of Bwanika parish have been relying on water from crater Lakes, exposing them to contamination."

Aside from water accessibility, Kabarole District is also intensifying its campaign against open defecation, a practice still prevalent in areas like Kichwamba Sub-county. A comprehensive home improvement campaign, initiated in collaboration with IRC, aims at door-to-door health education to improve sanitation and hygiene practices across the district. Mary Ayoreka from IRC Uganda highlighted the campaign's success, noting, "19 out of the 31 villages in the target area are now officially open defecation-free."

Future Prospects and Investments

With the 2030 deadline in sight, Kabarole District is under pressure to ensure the successful implementation of its WASH master plan. A significant financial investment is required, with $24.1 million allocated for water initiatives and $48.1 million for sanitation projects.

Swaibu Baraba, the Kabarole District Chief Administrative Officer, outlined the vision, "Water must be available within 300metres for every household by 2030." This ambitious project not only aims to improve the health and well-being of the district’s residents but also sets a precedent for other regions facing similar WASH challenges.