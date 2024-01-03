en English
Agriculture

Jordan’s Leap Towards Agricultural Advancement: National Seeds Bank in the Making

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Jordan’s Leap Towards Agricultural Advancement: National Seeds Bank in the Making

In a significant leap towards agricultural advancement, Jordan has initiated the establishment of its first national seeds bank, a project that is already 30% complete and is set to be fully operational by the end of 2024. The initiative, led by Agriculture Minister Khaled Musa Al Henefat, is a strategic measure to bolster the country’s food security and promote long-term sustainability.

Conservation and Research at the Forefront

The seeds bank, in partnership with the Hashemite University, will be located in Amman, serving as an essential facility for research and conservation. Its core mission is to safeguard local natural plant seeds, thus preserving the genetic resources vital for food production and agriculture. The bank’s function is not only to store these seeds but also to study them, contributing to a more robust understanding of their characteristics and potential applications in agriculture.

Promoting Sustainable Agricultural Practices

The Ministry of Agriculture in Jordan has been making strides in the agriculture sector, including the implementation of a program to enhance sustainability and adaptability to climate change. Steps such as providing modern water-saving irrigation systems to farmers, and financing over 9,000 agricultural projects, reflect the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing the sector. Furthermore, the Ministry has revised the Agricultural Risk Solidarity Fund Law to shield farms from natural risks, demonstrating a proactive approach towards risk management in agriculture.

Preserving Jordan’s Agricultural Legacy

According to the state-run Petra news agency, the establishment of the national seeds bank marks a significant milestone in the protection of Jordan’s agricultural legacy. As the construction of the bank progresses, with 30% already complete, Jordan is signaling a commitment to the preservation of its rich biodiversity. The seed bank, once operational, will play a crucial role in promoting food sustainability in the region, ensuring the continuity of local plant species, and providing a safeguard against future agricultural challenges.

Agriculture Jordan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

