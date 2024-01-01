en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

John Deere’s AI Revolution: A New Era for Agriculture

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
John Deere’s AI Revolution: A New Era for Agriculture

John Deere, a global frontrunner in agricultural machinery, is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to revolutionize farming practices. Jahmy Hindman, Deere’s Chief Technology Officer, has outlined an ambitious vision for the future of agriculture, emphasizing the role of advanced technologies.

AI: The Game-Changer for Agriculture

AI technologies, particularly computer vision and machine learning, are becoming game-changers in the agricultural sector. The challenges of variable weather, limited arable land, and labor shortages pose significant obstacles to farming. By integrating AI into agricultural practices, Deere aims to create innovative solutions to these challenges.

See Spray: Precision in Crop Care

A standout innovation in Deere’s tech arsenal is the See Spray technology. This cutting-edge tool uses AI to identify weeds in a field and then apply herbicide selectively. The result is a reduction in the amount of chemicals used, improving the precision of crop care and contributing to more sustainable farming.

A Vision for Autonomous Farming

Looking to the future, Deere’s goal is to establish fully autonomous production cycles for crops such as corn and soybeans by 2030. This ambitious plan involves an end-to-end process, from planting to spraying, and finally to harvesting, all powered by autonomous technology. The integration of AI with robotics, sensors, and data connectivity is central to realizing this vision.

Boosting Access to Technology

Recognizing that not all farmers may have the means to purchase new, technologically advanced machinery, Deere is developing retrofit solutions. These solutions aim to upgrade existing machinery, providing farmers with access to the latest technologies at a lower cost through a service model.

The global implications of these technological advancements are profound. They hold the potential to double crop production, addressing the needs of a growing global population. Additionally, they pave the way for improved food security, reduced carbon footprints, and conservation of water resources, signaling a promising future for sustainable farming.

0
Agriculture
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Chief Kaputa Calls for Government Support in Large-Scale Agricultural Project

By Salman Akhtar

Chhuzom Farmers Prepare for Organic Turn; To Supply Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Deere & Company's AI Revolution: Aiming for Fully Autonomous Farms by 2030

By Mazhar Abbas

Indian Government Procures Kharif Onions, Increases Buffer Stock to St ...
@Agriculture · 1 hour
Indian Government Procures Kharif Onions, Increases Buffer Stock to St ...
heart comment 0
Deere & Company Harnesses AI to Pioneer Autonomous Farming

By Hadeel Hashem

Deere & Company Harnesses AI to Pioneer Autonomous Farming
North Cork Farm on the Market: An Opportunity for Farmers and Non-Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

North Cork Farm on the Market: An Opportunity for Farmers and Non-Farmers
Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distribution

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distribution
China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
3 mins
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
6 mins
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
6 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
6 mins
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
6 mins
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
7 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
7 mins
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
7 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
7 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
6 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
18 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
40 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
42 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app