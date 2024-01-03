Jersey’s Environment Minister Proposes Redevelopment of Disused Glasshouses

In an unprecedented move, the Environment Minister of Jersey, Jonathan Renouf, has unveiled draft supplementary guidance for the potential redevelopment of disused glasshouse sites into residential spaces. This innovative initiative, now open for public commentary, aims to delineate under what unique circumstances such a transformation may be considered appropriate within the framework of the current Island Plan policy.

A New Vision for Disused Glasshouse Sites

Renouf stressed that this redevelopment would be contemplated for suitable sites within a restricted scope. The primary objective behind this strategic manoeuvre is to enhance the landscape aesthetics by eliminating dilapidated glass structures. Data reveals more than half of the remaining 155,000sqm of glasshouses in Jersey are still in active production, with the remainder being largely antiquated.

The Bridging Island Plan: A Restrictive Framework?

The Bridging Island Plan, as it stands, generally dissuades redevelopment for non-agricultural purposes. However, the newly proposed guidance outlines scenarios where residential development can be endorsed. These conditions encompass exploration of other viable countryside developments, justification of location, and evidence that the proposal minimizes adverse impact while amplifying the countryside’s inherent character.

Inviting Public Participation

The minister seeks extensive public feedback, particularly from individuals and organizations within the agricultural industry, until February 23. Islanders can submit their comments via email or traditional mail to the designated government addresses. This transparent approach underscores the government’s commitment to considering diverse viewpoints while shaping the future landscape of Jersey.