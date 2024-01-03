en English
Agriculture

January Planting Guide: Tips from TikTok’s Gardening Guru, Rhiannon’s Garden

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
January Planting Guide: Tips from TikTok’s Gardening Guru, Rhiannon’s Garden

January unfurls a vital phase for horticulture enthusiasts, and a gardening virtuoso known as Rhiannon’s Garden on TikTok has recently shared invaluable insights for planting during this period. Rhiannon underscores that the onset of the year is the last window to sow garlic, necessitating a cold spell for adequate root growth, a phenomenon termed vernalization.

Garlic Planting: Timing and Preparation

She advocates utilizing garlic specifically designed for planting and prepping the soil with compost or natural fertilizers due to the plant’s high nutrient requisites. The importance of this advice stems from the fact that garlic requires a cold spell for its roots to develop appropriately, a process known as vernalization. This makes January the last viable month for garlic planting.

Sowing Onions and Other Vegetables

Furthermore, it’s the perfect moment to sow onions from seed indoors for subsequent transplantation into the garden. Rhiannon suggests that January is also a prime period to commence the cultivation of peppers, chillies, and aubergines. These crops demand a lengthy growing season and should be initiated with abundant warmth, such as in a heated propagator outfitted with grow lights.

Cultivating Flowers and Engaging the Community

On the floral front, she advises planting sweet peas, carnations, and delphiniums now, owing to their extended growing seasons. She notes that certain seeds gain from pre-chilling in the refrigerator for a fortnight. Rhiannon concluded her gardening guidance by engaging her audience, inquiring about their sowing plans for January, eliciting a variety of responses regarding their planting intentions.

Agriculture
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

