Jammu and Kashmir Council Advances Digital Transformation and Economic Development

In a significant move towards digital transformation, the Administrative Council (AC) of Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has greenlighted an extensive overhaul of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) setup and Video Conferencing Project for the High Court. This revamp, boasting an estimated expenditure of Rs.61.78 Crores, is expected to bring about a major shift in the justice system, integrating advanced digital technologies to streamline and expedite court proceedings.

Embracing Hybrid Courtrooms and Connected Courts

The project's ambitious scope includes the introduction of Hybrid Courtrooms and Connected Courts, as well as state-of-the-art audio setups. These provisions aim to bridge the old and the new, facilitating both traditional in-person and modern online court proceedings. By combining the strengths of both modes of operation, the initiative aims to provide litigants with a more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible justice system.

Absorption of Centaur Lake View Hotel Employees

In addition to the ICT revamp, the AC also gave its nod to the incorporation of 145 permanent employees from the Centaur Lake View Hotel into different government corporations. This move, coming into effect from March 1, 2023, is part of the Tourism Department's strategic outsourcing of assets. It is a decisive step towards ensuring job security for the hotel's workforce amidst the changing landscape of the tourism sector in the region.

Boosting Agriculture with JKCIP

Another key decision made by the AC was the approval of the Project Design Report for the Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP). Backed by a substantial $100 million support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the JKCIP seeks to lift rural household incomes by implementing a value chain approach. This strategy aims to enhance the competitiveness of farmers, establish new Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and offer training and backing to vulnerable communities. The project aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of approximately 1.5 million individuals across Jammu and Kashmir.