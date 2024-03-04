Jamaica Invests $63M in Fisherfolk Training for Sustainable Pelagic Fishing Amidst Reef Pressure

In a groundbreaking move to combat the decline of reef fish populations, Jamaica is set to train approximately 280 fisherfolk from seven coastal communities in advanced pelagic fishing techniques. This initiative, part of the $63-million Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector project, aims to pivot local fishers towards catching larger, offshore species like yellowfin tuna and swordfish, thus alleviating pressure on overfished reef ecosystems.

Addressing the Decline of Reef Fish Stocks

The need for this training stems from the alarming depletion of reef fish stocks, under siege from climate change, pollution, and overfishing. Selena Ledgister, the project's manager, highlighted in an interview with JIS News that transitioning to pelagic fishing can provide a sustainable alternative for the local fishing industry. By targeting species such as mahimahi and kingfish, which inhabit the open ocean, fishers can reduce their reliance on the fragile reef fish populations. The selected communities for this initiative, including Manchioneal in Portland and Discovery Bay in St Ann, were chosen for their historical engagement with pelagic fishing, promising a revival of traditional practices with modern, sustainable methods.

Comprehensive Training and Support

The training program is meticulously designed to cover both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in pelagic fishing. Participants will learn to fabricate and utilize fishing gear tailored for catching large, migratory fish. Following the classroom sessions, fishers will have the opportunity to construct their gear and apply their new skills in real-world settings. This hands-on approach is complemented by the provision of necessary equipment, including fish aggregating devices (FADs), to facilitate the transition to offshore fishing. Furthermore, the project includes the retrofitting of artisanal fishing vessels from each community, ensuring that fisherfolk are well-equipped to embark on pelagic fishing expeditions.

Long-Term Implications for Jamaica's Fisheries

This initiative not only aims to preserve the delicate reef ecosystems but also to secure the livelihoods of local fisherfolk by opening up new avenues for sustainable fishing. As the project enters its fifth year, the focus on training and equipping fishers for pelagic fishing underscores a strategic shift towards more resilient and environmentally friendly fishing practices. With the support of the World Bank and the Jamaican government, the fishing communities involved are poised to lead the way in sustainable fisheries management, setting a precedent for other regions facing similar challenges.

As Jamaica's fishing industry looks towards the horizon, the Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector project represents a beacon of hope. By investing in the skills and resources of local fisherfolk, Jamaica is not only addressing the immediate threats to its marine ecosystems but also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and prosperous future for its coastal communities.