Izmir Municipality Extends Eco-Friendly Certification to Seedling and Sapling Producers

In a bid to promote sustainable agricultural practices, the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality in Turkey is extending its internationally accredited Another Agriculture Certificate program to include plant groups produced from seedlings and saplings. This initiative, previously awarded to pasture animal husbandry and karakilcik wheat producers, is a testament to the Municipality’s commitment to eco-friendly methods and is conducted by IzDoGa and the Izmir Agriculture Development Center (IZTAM).

Emphasizing Harmony with Nature

The Another Agriculture Certificate program aims to emphasize production in harmony with nature. To earn this certification, seedling and sapling producers must meet certain criteria and pass inspections. These inspections evaluate a myriad of aspects, including the suitability of products to the land, altitude, aspect, and vegetation of the production land, as well as the use of natural fertilizers. Producers are also assessed on their water resource management strategies and their efforts to reduce the use of plant protection products.

Annual Audits and Renewal

The Another Agriculture Certificate holds international accreditation and has a validity period of one year. To ensure continued compliance with the program’s standards, the certificate must be renewed annually through audits. These checks also involve testing for pesticide residues, ensuring that producers maintain a high standard of eco-friendly practices.

Application Process for Producers

Producers interested in aligning their operations with this eco-conscious initiative can apply for the certification at baskabirtarim.com. The program’s overarching aim is to support sustainable agricultural practices and provide a platform for producers to confirm their commitments to harnessing nature-friendly methods, thereby contributing to a greener agricultural landscape.