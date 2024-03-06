IVRI Breakthrough: First Recombinant DNA Vaccine Against Poultry Disease

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has made a significant breakthrough by developing a vaccine to combat the dreaded infectious bursal disease (IBD) in poultry chickens. This highly contagious disease causes substantial losses to poultry farmers across the country.

Recombinant DNA Technology for Vaccine Development

The vaccine, created using recombinant DNA technology, marks a pioneering achievement in veterinary sciences in India. It is the first of its kind in the country and will soon be available in the market for farmers to protect their poultry flocks.

Understanding Infectious Bursal Disease

Infectious bursal disease, also known as Gumboro disease, is caused by a specific virus that severely compromises the immune system of chickens. This leaves them vulnerable to a range of other diseases, leading to significant losses for poultry farmers.

Contagious Nature and Impact on Poultry

Dr. Sohini Dey, the lead investigator of the vaccine project, emphasizes the highly contagious nature of the disease. Even a single infected bird in a poultry farm can quickly spread the infection throughout the entire flock, rendering them useless for commercial purposes.

Compromised Immune System and Vaccine EfficacyDr. Dey explains that the most challenging aspect of infectious bursal disease is the compromised immune system of infected birds. In such cases, other vaccines become ineffective, making it crucial to administer the vaccine at an early stage to ensure maximum protection.

Funding and Development TimelineThe vaccine project received a significant boost in 2016 when it secured funding from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, under the Make in India initiative. Dr. Dey's team, including Dr. C. Madhan Mohan and Dr. R. Saravanan, successfully developed the vaccine named SVP - Gumboro Vac in 2019. However, it underwent further testing before being released in the market.

Technology Transfer and CommercializationOn Wednesday, IVRI, Bareilly, transferred the vaccine technology to Hester Biosciences Ltd., a leading private firm and the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in India. This partnership will facilitate the mass production and distribution of the vaccine to poultry farmers across the country.

Significance and Impact on Poultry FarmingDr. Triveni Dutt, Director of IVRI, expressed his pride in the institute's achievement and highlighted the potential of the vaccine to revolutionize poultry farming in India. By protecting poultry flocks from infectious bursal disease, the vaccine is expected to enhance the profitability and sustainability of the poultry industry, benefiting farmers and consumers alike.

The development of this vaccine is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the researchers at IVRI. It represents a significant step forward in the fight against infectious bursal disease and holds promise for securing the health and productivity of the poultry industry in India.