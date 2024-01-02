en English
Agriculture

Irish MEP Advocates for Carbon Farming: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Irish MEP Advocates for Carbon Farming: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

In a significant move towards a more sustainable future, Irish MEP Seán Kelly has highlighted the crucial role of Irish farmers in carbon reduction, advocating for their compensation through ‘carbon farming.’ This advocacy follows the European Parliament’s overwhelming endorsement of the Carbon Removal Certification Framework, a policy geared towards promoting carbon farming by incentivizing practices that store carbon.

Understanding Carbon Farming

Carbon farming entails employing techniques that draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil. This not only helps in cutting down emissions but significantly boosts carbon capture. However, farmers, particularly those in West Cork and throughout Europe, encounter challenges in accessing carbon markets. The primary hurdle lies in the absence of certified instruments to measure, report, and verify emissions reductions on their farms.

The Carbon Removal Certification Framework

To combat this problem, the European Commission has introduced the Carbon Removal Certification Framework. This framework targets sectors like agriculture, forestry, and industry, intending to provide certificates as proof of quality carbon removal. By doing so, it creates a new avenue for revenue for these sectors while promoting carbon capture and storage.

Driving Towards a Sustainable Future

This initiative is perceived as a powerful tool to encourage businesses to contribute to a more sustainable future, and it positions Ireland as a pioneer in carbon-neutral practices. Kelly is a strong proponent of fair compensation for farmers and equitable distribution of the benefits of carbon sequestration.

One such company, Carbonfuture, is dedicated to durable carbon removal and aims to remove 10 gigatonnes of carbon from the atmosphere annually by 2050. They provide Carbonfuture MRV, a digital monitoring reporting and verification solution for Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) projects, and the Carbonfuture Marketplace to find buyers for removal credits. The company cooperates with various carbon removal suppliers, offering certification guidance and consultation services to help them navigate different standards and secure financing. The timeline for suppliers to sell their credits changes depending on the carbon removal method, and Carbonfuture assists in de-risking the projects and finding buyers through long-term offtake purchase agreements.

Agriculture Environmental Science Europe
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

