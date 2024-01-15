Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather

In the midst of an ongoing cold spell, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., has alerted farmers and horse owners to take extra measures to safeguard their livestock. The Minister stressed the significance of animal welfare, underlining the additional threats posed by extreme cold to animals, particularly the young, sick, or pregnant.

Necessary Precautions Amidst Low Temperatures

McConalogue emphasized the necessity for livestock to have ample feed and shelter to endure the low temperatures. A specific concern was the assurance of a consistent water supply. He urged farmers to check water troughs twice daily to break any surface ice, thereby enabling animals to access drinking water freely. The Minister’s recommendations also included regular inspections of animals, providing additional forage like hay, especially for those outdoors, and avoiding the excessive poaching of pastures.

Equine Welfare in Focus

For horse owners, the Minister stressed the careful use of equine rugs. Not all horses may require rugs, as they naturally develop thicker coats in winter for insulation. Where adequate shelter is available, the use of rugs might be unnecessary. The Minister’s advisory comes amidst a time when the icy winter weather has caused widespread problems across the globe, including accidents and power outages.

A Call for Animal Welfare

These preventative measures underline the importance of animal welfare during harsh weather conditions. As residents across the globe brace for potentially dangerous weather, the Minister’s advisory serves as a reminder that animals too, need to be considered and protected. In a world where climate change poses an ever-growing threat, these actions are not only essential for the animals’ survival, but also for the preservation of agricultural practices.