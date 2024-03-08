Ireland's Beef Production Surges with Over 39,000 Cattle Slaughtered Last Week, Exceeding 2023 Figures

The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal a significant uptick in Ireland's beef production, as over 39,000 head of cattle were processed in the last week of February 2024. This surge not only highlights an increase in cow and heifer supplies but also indicates a promising shift in the country's beef industry dynamics compared to the previous year.

Breaking Down the Beef Kill Increase

As of week nine in 2024, the DAFM reported the slaughter of 9,623 cows, maintaining the trend of cow numbers staying below 10,000 head since week five. Yet, the total count of cows processed this year has outpaced the 2023 figures by 10,862 head. Heifers, too, have seen a rise in numbers, with an additional 3,919 head slaughtered in comparison to the same period last year. The veal category, particularly Category V (cattle slaughtered under eight months of age), witnessed a significant jump with 2,419 head processed in week nine, although this still trails behind last year's numbers for the same period.

Comparative Analysis with Previous Year

Steer numbers are particularly noteworthy, having exceeded 13,000 head for three consecutive weeks, marking an increase of 4,184 head over the same timeframe in 2023. Overall, the beef industry has processed 324,991 cattle so far in 2024, surpassing the previous year's count by 7,912 head. This detailed breakdown not only underscores the growth in specific categories such as steers and heifers but also reflects the broader upward trend in Ireland's beef production.

Implications for the Irish Beef Market

This marked increase in beef production signals a robust start to 2024 for Ireland's beef industry. The rise in both cow and heifer supplies could potentially enhance the country's standing in the global beef market, offering more opportunities for exports and domestic sales. Furthermore, the growth in veal production, despite being lower than the previous year's figures, suggests a diversifying market that could attract different consumer segments. As the industry continues to navigate through the year, these trends may lead to significant economic benefits for Irish beef producers and potentially influence future market strategies.