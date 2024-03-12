Iraq's Arable Land Halved by Drought: Climate Change Erodes Agriculture

Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has announced a devastating blow to the country's food security, revealing that water shortages and insufficient rainfall over the past four years have decimated around 27 million dunams of agricultural land. Ali Hamoud al-Shamari, Director General at the Ministry, emphasized the severity of the situation in an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper, noting that this loss represents half of Iraq's arable land, leaving only 24 million dunams currently in use for agriculture.

Impact of Climate Change on Iraq's Agriculture

Climate change has emerged as a formidable adversary to Iraq, with its agricultural sector bearing the brunt of the consequences. The country, which relies heavily on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers for its surface water, experienced its second major drought in four decades in 2021. This environmental catastrophe resulted in a 30-40 percent decrease in water levels in these critical rivers, significantly impairing the irrigation of crops and leading to widespread land devastation. Furthermore, illegal disputes among farmers over the remaining arable land and water resources have exacerbated the situation, highlighting the urgent need for effective water management and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Broader Environmental and Cultural Implications

The ramifications of these environmental challenges extend beyond the immediate loss of agricultural land. The ancient Mesopotamian culture of the Marsh Arabs, who have lived off the land and water provided by the Tigris and Euphrates rivers for thousands of years, is under threat. Climate change, coupled with water pollution, oil exploration activities, and the construction of upstream dams, has severely disrupted the delicate ecosystem of the region. This has led to the desertification of once flourishing wetlands, increased salinity in waterways, and adverse effects on local wildlife, including fish and buffaloes critical to the livelihoods of local communities.

Looking Forward: Navigating a Path to Recovery

Addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change and water scarcity in Iraq demands a concerted effort from both local authorities and the international community. Strategies focused on sustainable water management, the adoption of modern agricultural techniques, and the resolution of land and water disputes are pivotal. Moreover, global cooperation is crucial in mitigating the impacts of upstream activities on Iraq's water resources. As Iraq grapples with these existential threats, the path to recovery will require resilience, innovation, and collaboration to safeguard the future of its agriculture, environment, and cultural heritage.