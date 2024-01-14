en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood

In a bold assertion that has raised eyebrows in international trade circles, Iraq’s Trade Minister Atheer Dawood has confidently announced that Iraq will not be importing wheat this year.

This follows US Ambassador Alina Romanowski’s claim that Iraq would need to import over 3 million tons of wheat to meet its local demand. Dawood’s statement is grounded in the fact that Iraq’s national stockpiles of the grain are sufficient to last seven months and a strong harvest is anticipated.

The Iraqi trade ministry, responsible for distributing subsidized food items, currently holds 2 million tons of wheat in its reserves. Furthermore, it is optimistic about a better output than the previous year. The country’s annual wheat consumption is estimated at 4.5 to 5 million tons under the state-subsidized food program.

Bitcoin’s Accessibility for Investors

In other news, Bitcoin’s accessibility for investors has been bolstered due to U.S. regulatory changes. This development has led market experts to advise potential investors to arm themselves with sufficient knowledge and be aware of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies before diving into this volatile market.

Canada’s Immigration and Housing Pressures

Meanwhile, in Canada, the country’s housing ministers are grappling with the challenge of stabilizing immigration amidst housing pressures. This issue has gained prominence in light of a recent survey by Health Canada which indicates that a significant 73% of cannabis consumers are purchasing from legal sources.

Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Adding to the whirlwind of news, the Canada Energy Regulator is poised to make a crucial decision after hearing a pipeline variance request from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The regulator initially rejected the application to reduce the pipe size to 30 inches in a 2.3-kilometre stretch of construction in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. However, it later approved it with conditions. This project, owned by the federal government, has already incurred an additional 3.1 billion in construction costs, bringing the total cost to a whopping 35 billion. Despite the burgeoning costs, some industry analysts believe the pipeline could generate significant profits once operational, offsetting the initial investment made by Trans Mountain.

0
Agriculture Iraq
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
10 mins ago
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
On the 14th of January each year, India bursts into a riot of colors and cultural effervescence, marking the arrival of Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival. This festival, deeply rooted in the agrarian ethos of the country, signifies the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit. It hails the
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
2 hours ago
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
2 hours ago
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
40 mins ago
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
49 mins ago
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India's Export Ban
50 mins ago
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India's Export Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
16 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
17 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
17 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
18 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
18 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
18 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
18 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
19 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
19 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app