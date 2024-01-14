Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood

In a bold assertion that has raised eyebrows in international trade circles, Iraq’s Trade Minister Atheer Dawood has confidently announced that Iraq will not be importing wheat this year.

This follows US Ambassador Alina Romanowski’s claim that Iraq would need to import over 3 million tons of wheat to meet its local demand. Dawood’s statement is grounded in the fact that Iraq’s national stockpiles of the grain are sufficient to last seven months and a strong harvest is anticipated.

The Iraqi trade ministry, responsible for distributing subsidized food items, currently holds 2 million tons of wheat in its reserves. Furthermore, it is optimistic about a better output than the previous year. The country’s annual wheat consumption is estimated at 4.5 to 5 million tons under the state-subsidized food program.

