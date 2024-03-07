Invasive Chilli Thrips Threaten U.S. Strawberry Crops, Risking $1.2 Billion Loss

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A mild winter promised a flourishing strawberry harvest, yet the emergence of chilli thrips, an invasive pest, poses a significant threat to the industry. Native to Southeast Asia or India, these pests are not just a problem in Florida but have spread across various southern states, including California, Texas, and Hawaii, causing extensive damage to a wide range of vegetable, fruit, and ornamental plants.

Advertisment

Devastating Impact on Agriculture

According to Sriyanka Lahiri from the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the resilience of chilli thrips to pesticides has led to uncontrollable population surges in fields, jeopardizing the entire season's yield.

These pests inflict damage by piercing plant buds and young leaves, leading to discoloration, cracking of fruits and vegetables, and in severe cases, plant death. The potential loss for Florida's strawberry industry alone could amount to $1.2 billion out of its $1.5 billion valuation.

Advertisment

Widespread Threat Across America

The chilli thrips' appetite extends beyond strawberries, affecting over 225 types of crops, including bananas, beans, and corn, among others. Their ability to spread rapidly, aided by wind currents and the transportation of infected plants, has led to their detection as far north as Massachusetts. The potential for these pests to invade the Central Valley in California, a critical agricultural hub, raises alarms about a nationwide food security issue.

Innovative Control Measures Underway

In response to the growing threat, researchers are exploring alternative pest control strategies, such as importing predatory mites and developing thrips-resistant strawberry varieties. These initiatives aim to curb the spread and impact of chilli thrips without solely relying on pesticides, which the pests have shown resilience against. The urgency to find effective solutions underscores the significant economic and food supply risks posed by these invasive pests.