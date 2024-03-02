Innovative Water Management Fuels Growth at Matakanui Station Amid Dry Spells

In Central Otago, the Matakanui Station, spanning 8700 hectares and reaching up to 1600m on the Dunstan Mountains, is witnessing a significant transformation in its farm system under the stewardship of owners Andrew and Tracy Paterson. Amid challenging dry conditions, the Patersons are not just hoping for rain but actively planning for the future sustainability of their fine-wool sheep and Hereford cattle operations through innovative water management strategies.

Advertisment

Adapting to Dry Conditions

Despite facing a reduction in water allocation from the Manuherikia River and the looming threat of complete cut-off, Andrew Paterson remains optimistic. The farm, well-known for its resilience, relies on its strategic location and the availability of dams for irrigation during dry periods. The Patersons are now contemplating the construction of additional dams to secure water supply, demonstrating a proactive approach to farming that blends traditional wisdom with modern sustainability practices.

Sustaining Fine-Wool Sheep and Hereford Cattle

Advertisment

The introduction of Hereford cattle alongside fine-wool Polwarth sheep is a testament to the Patersons' innovative farming practices. By utilizing different breeds strategically, they optimize land use and enhance productivity. The focus on maintaining a strong herd of Hereford cattle, known for their calm nature and suitability to the station's terrain, highlights the importance of breed selection in achieving economic and environmental sustainability.

Looking Towards the Future

The story of Matakanui Station, from its establishment in 1859 to the present day, is one of adaptation and perseverance. With plans to build four new dams, the Patersons are laying the groundwork for a future where water scarcity does not dictate the success of their operations. Their commitment to sustainable farming practices not only ensures the productivity of Matakanui Station but also serves as an inspiring model for others facing similar challenges.

As the Patersons look to the future, their efforts at Matakanui Station underscore the vital role of innovative water management and strategic livestock breeding in navigating the challenges of modern agriculture. By embracing both, they not only safeguard their legacy but also contribute to the broader narrative of sustainable farming in New Zealand.