Innovative Students Win 2024 Certified Irish Angus Competition with Low CO2 Beef Rearing Strategy

At an illustrious awards ceremony held in Croke Park, a team of ambitious students from Dunshaughlin Community College in Co. Meath secured the top spot in the 2024 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition. Eoin O'Sullivan, Eric Allen, Liam Byrne, and David Malone captivated the judges with their groundbreaking approach to cattle rearing, promising a sustainable future for beef production.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Beef Production with Data

The winning team embarked on a research project that took a 'holistic approach to improving animal performance', leveraging data from the outset. Utilizing the Alltech ECO2 assessment tool, they were able to forecast the CO2 emissions of their calves at an impressive 8.5kg per kg of beef, significantly undercutting the national average. This was achieved through meticulous on-farm trials, soil analysis, and the introduction of supplements in the animals' diets aimed at reducing carbon footprints. Beyond the farm, the team engaged their school community, circulating a monthly newsletter detailing the calves' progress, thus fostering a wider understanding and appreciation of sustainable farming practices.

Community Engagement and Educational Outreach

Advertisment

Charles Smith, general manager of Certified Irish Angus, lauded the students for their 'passion and love for farming' and their relentless quest for knowledge that led them to explore the science of farming in depth. Their investigation into soil health and its impact on beef cattle's production cycle, particularly in relation to vaccination uptakes and overall animal health, was highlighted as particularly commendable. The competition, a joint initiative with meat processors ABP and Kepak, not only challenges students to rear Irish Angus calves but also serves to promote the Certified Irish Angus brand while educating on the meticulous care required to produce quality beef.

Expanding Horizons: From Local Farms to European Parliament

The competition's influence stretches far beyond local farms, as evidenced by the engagement of nearly 520 students from 24 counties in 2023, showcasing its growing appeal among both rural and urban youths. Meanwhile, the runners-up from Mercy Secondary School in Kilbeggan, who explored 'low carbon beef' opportunities, demonstrated the competition's broader educational and charitable impact by raising over €4,000 for Crumlin Children's Hospital. Gráinne Callanan from Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles received special recognition for her exceptional communication skills, particularly during an address to MEPs in the European Parliament, highlighting the critical issue of farm accidents data inconsistency across member states.

The 2024 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition stands as a testament to the innovative spirit of the next generation of farmers and environmental stewards. By integrating data analysis, community engagement, and a deep-seated passion for sustainable agriculture, these students are not only securing their own futures but also the future of beef production in Ireland and beyond. Their success paves the way for a more sustainable, informed, and engaged approach to farming, promising a brighter, greener future for all.