Innovative Irrigation Revives Iraqi Farms Amidst Climate Crisis, Boosting Hope and Harvests

After enduring four years of relentless drought, Iraqi farmer Mohammed Sami was on the verge of abandoning his ancestral farmland until a groundbreaking water-saving irrigation system rejuvenated his crops and reignited his hope. This transformation is part of a broader initiative by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to combat the adverse effects of climate change, heatwaves, scarce rainfall, and depleted rivers on Iraqi agriculture through the adoption of automated sprinklers and drip irrigation. These systems are designed to maximize water efficiency, ensuring that precious resources are not wasted through runoff or evaporation under Iraq's intense sun.

Advertisment

Reviving Agriculture Through Innovation

In the central province of Anbar, 38-year-old Sami witnessed his farm's remarkable turnaround. Previously, he had to abandon farming and work as a day laborer in a nearby city, as drought conditions rendered his 10 donums (approximately one hectare) of land barren. However, with the introduction of the WFP's automated irrigation system, which waters his fields for just two hours per day, two to three days a week, Sami can now irrigate ten times the amount of land with the same volume of water. As a result, his wheat harvest has surged from seven to 12 tonnes annually. In 2023 alone, the WFP's project aided over 1,100 farmers across regions severely affected by climate change and drought.

Addressing Water Scarcity Amid Climate Change

Advertisment

Iraq faces extreme water scarcity, exacerbated by upstream river dams in Iran and Turkey, making it one of the five countries most impacted by certain effects of climate change, as noted by the United Nations. This is especially poignant for a nation that thrived on agriculture alongside the Tigris and Euphrates rivers for over 7,000 years. The current crisis marks a sharp contrast to the country's historical battles with floods rather than drought. While modern irrigation techniques offer significant improvements in water efficiency and agricultural practices, the WFP cautions that they may not fully resolve the complex drought issue facing Iraq.

Harvesting Hope

Despite these challenges, Iraqi farmers like Sami and Souad Mehdi from the village of Al-Azrakiya near the Euphrates have experienced substantial improvements in their agricultural yields. Mehdi, for instance, has doubled her harvest. These success stories underscore the potential of innovative water management and irrigation techniques to mitigate some of the harshest impacts of climate change on agriculture. While the road ahead remains daunting, the resilience and adaptability of Iraq's farming communities, supported by international aid and innovation, offer a beacon of hope for the country's agricultural future.