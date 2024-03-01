Innovative Enlist Herbicide System Tackles Drift, Boosts Weed Control for Growers

Herbicide drift is a persistent challenge in agriculture, potentially harming neighboring crops and undermining weed control efforts. Enlist field specialist Ben Benton sheds light on how the Enlist herbicide system, featuring Enlist One and Enlist Duo, is revolutionizing the way growers tackle this issue. Utilizing 2,4-D choline with Colex-D technology, these herbicides offer a solution to drift, ensuring that applications stay where they're sprayed. This advancement is particularly crucial in regions where dicamba drift has historically caused significant damage.

Understanding the Enlist System

Benton explains the uniqueness of Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides. Unlike traditional 2,4-D formulations, which are known for their volatility, the Enlist herbicides incorporate Colex-D technology, minimizing drift and volatility. This characteristic is vital for crops sensitive to 2,4-D, such as cotton without the Enlist trait. Benton emphasizes that using generic 2,4-D on these crops is not only off-label but also risky, highlighting the importance of adopting Enlist herbicides for targeted weed control.

Comparative Advantages and Application Best Practices

Aside from significantly reducing the risk of drift, Enlist herbicides offer advantages over dicamba-based products. Benton points out that while dicamba drift remains a concern, especially in Southern states, the Enlist system provides an effective solution for managing tough weeds. However, achieving optimal results requires adherence to application best practices. Benton shares tips for success, including thoroughly reading application guides and product labels, which are crucial for ensuring precision in herbicide application.

Community and Environmental Benefits

Benton also underscores the role of the agricultural community in ensuring safe herbicide applications. By working together and sharing knowledge on effective weed management strategies, growers can not only enhance their own operations but also contribute to environmental stewardship. The Enlist system, with its focus on reduced volatility and drift, represents a step forward in sustainable agriculture, offering growers a powerful tool in their weed control arsenal while mitigating potential harm to neighboring crops.

As agriculture continues to evolve, the adoption of innovative technologies like the Enlist herbicide system is essential for efficient and sustainable weed management. By prioritizing precision, safety, and community collaboration, growers can overcome the challenges of herbicide drift and ensure the longevity of their weed control efforts. Ben Benton's insights into the Enlist system illuminate the path forward for growers seeking to combine efficacy with environmental responsibility.