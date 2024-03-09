India's Golden Langur Count Reaches 7,396: Conservation Efforts Highlight Fragmented Habitat Challenge

India's latest survey on the golden langur population has unveiled a count of 7,396 individuals, marking a significant step in conservation efforts by organizations like Primate Research Centre NE India, Assam Forest Department, Bodoland Territorial Council, SACON, and Conservation Himalayas. This comprehensive assessment, which spanned the Manas Biosphere Reserve and fragmented forests in western Assam, employed the block count method for the first time to evaluate the primates' abundance, spatial distribution, and densities effectively.

Survey Methodology and Findings

The survey was meticulously planned in two phases, initially covering the western part of the Manas Biosphere Reserve, including newly designated Raimona National Park and other vital forests. The following year, efforts focused on fragmented forest habitats in Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri districts. Teams deployed across 51 counting blocks recorded 7,720 golden langurs, with a refined estimate adjusting to 7,396 individuals in recognized groups, indicating a potential increase compared to past population data.

Population Distribution and Threats

Analysis revealed two major sub-populations of golden langurs, with the northern extending across the Manas Biosphere Reserve and the southern in fragmented habitats along NH27. The most significant number of northern population langurs resided in Ripu Reserve Forest, while Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary hosted the largest count within the southern range. However, the absence of non-breeding all-male bands in fragmented habitats underscores an unstable situation, with anthropogenic interactions posing significant threats to the species' survival.

Conservation Recommendations and Future Actions

The report emphasizes the urgent need for creating corridor linkages among fragmented habitats to ensure the golden langurs' long-term survival. Suggested measures include plantations and canopy bridges to facilitate safe passage and reduce human-primate conflicts. This strategic approach aims at not only safeguarding the current population but also at fostering conditions conducive to their natural growth and distribution patterns.

As the survey sheds light on the golden langur's precarious situation, it also ignites hope for their conservation. The collaborative effort underscores the importance of sustained and strategic interventions to protect these arboreal primates, ensuring that future generations may also witness their golden sheen. With continued focus and action, the golden langur's tale can evolve from one of survival to thriving amidst India's rich biodiversity.