India Prolongs Export Ban on De-Oiled Rice Bran, Impacting Global Cattle Feed Market

Amid concerns over domestic inflation, particularly in milk prices, the central government of India has extended its ban on de-oiled rice bran exports for an additional four months. This decision, detailed in an official notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) dated March 15, marks the second extension of the export prohibition initially set in July 2023, now stretching until March 2024. The directive aims to mitigate the rising cost of cattle feed domestically, which ostensibly contributes to milk price inflation.

Underlying Reasons for Extension

The original embargo on de-oiled rice bran (DORB) exports was enacted to control the domestic availability of cattle feed and, by extension, stabilize milk prices. DORB, a byproduct of rice processing, serves as a critical nutritional component in animal feed. However, The Solvent Extractors Association Of India (SEA) has voiced concerns regarding the ban's effectiveness and its repercussions on the agricultural and export sectors. SEA's communication to the government underscores the negligible impact of DORB exports—constituting a mere 6% of total production—on domestic milk prices, while highlighting the adverse effects on processors, exporters, and paddy farmers.

Global Market Dynamics and India's Position

For over three decades, India has developed a robust export market for DORB, catering mainly to countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Bangladesh. The abrupt cessation of exports has not only disadvantaged Indian stakeholders but also allowed competing nations such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to capture these established markets. SEA's letter to the government points out the minimal influence of DORB cost on milk prices, challenging the rationale behind the export restriction and its purported objectives.

Impact on Stakeholders and Future Considerations

The extension of the export ban has stirred considerable debate among industry experts, policymakers, and the agricultural community. While intended to control domestic inflation, the move has raised questions about its efficacy and the broader implications for India's position in the global edible oil market. Stakeholders are calling for a reassessment of the policy, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that considers both domestic needs and the potential for international market loss.

The continued prohibition of DORB exports reflects the government's prioritization of domestic concerns over international trade dynamics. However, the feedback from industry bodies like SEA suggests a complex interplay between agricultural policies, market forces, and global competitiveness. As India navigates these challenges, the decision's long-term ramifications on the agricultural sector, export revenues, and international trade relationships remain to be fully seen, prompting a closer examination of policy effectiveness versus intended outcomes.