Inaugural Session of the Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management: A Focus on Sustainability

The Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management had commenced its inaugural session on January 15, 2024. The opening of this virtual event marked a significant step in facilitating active involvement from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Members and Observers in the Committee on Fisheries (COFI) discussions. The importance of timely registration was emphasized to ensure representation and participation in the discourse surrounding fisheries management.

Advertisment

Focus on Sustainable Practices and Biodiversity

The primary objective of the meeting was to shed light on sustainable practices, biodiversity, and the impact of the climate crisis on fisheries. The session aimed to provide technical and policy guidance on fisheries management, with a strong focus on sustainable practices. The importance of combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the necessity of adapting to the climate crisis, and the need for integrating biodiversity considerations were among the key topics addressed.

Role of the Sub-Committee in the Blue Transformation Roadmap

Advertisment

Further, the meeting discussed methodological updates to FAO's State of Stocks Index and the committee's role in guiding FAO's Blue Transformation roadmap. This roadmap is an ambitious initiative that seeks to transform the way we view, manage, and use our oceans and aquatic resources. The Sub-Committee's role in this roadmap is crucial, as it provides guidance and oversight on its implementation.

Impact on Global Fisheries Sector

Over 500 million people globally depend on fisheries for their livelihoods, with a particular emphasis on small-scale fisheries. Collective solutions for the environmental, economic, and social sustainability of the fisheries sector are necessary for these communities to thrive. The Sub-Committee will play an essential role in addressing these global and complex issues in fisheries management. The session also addressed the importance of integrating biodiversity considerations in fisheries management within the context of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.