Imminent Famine Threatens Tigray, Ethiopia: A Call for Urgent Intervention

The Ethiopian Tigray region stands on the precipice of an imminent famine, threatening over 91 percent of its population. This harrowing situation is the result of a lethal combination of persistent drought and the lingering effects of a two-year conflict, compounded by the temporary suspension of food aid from the United States and the UN World Food Programme.

Residual Impacts of the Past Conflict

The war waged by the federal government in the region has left a legacy of economic crisis, mass displacement, ruined health facilities, and environmental challenges. These include irregular rainfall patterns and locust invasions that have crippled the region’s agricultural sector. Despite the Pretoria peace agreement signed in November 2022, which put an end to the hostilities between Tigrayan rebels and Ethiopian government forces, the region has been haunted by food shortages leading to thousands of deaths.

Call for Urgent Intervention

The president of Tigray’s interim regional authority, Getachew Reda, has issued a dire warning, drawing parallels to the catastrophic Ethiopian famine of the 1980s, which claimed approximately one million lives. Reda has urgently called upon the Ethiopian government and the international community to intervene and prevent a humanitarian disaster.

Constraints and Challenges

Media access to Tigray remains restricted by the federal government, rendering independent verification of the situation a daunting task. Despite Tigray declaring a disaster emergency, resources to address the crisis are woefully inadequate. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) echoed the urgency of the situation, cautioning about a deteriorating drought in parts of Ethiopia. OCHA also forecasted a worsening food security scenario for the region unless there is an immediate escalation of aid.

The temporary suspension of aid by the United States and the World Food Programme earlier this year has further strained the situation. However, aid resumption is underway, albeit at a slow pace.