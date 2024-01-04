en English
Agriculture

Illegal Meat Imports at Dover Port: Biosecurity Risks Looming

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Illegal Meat Imports at Dover Port: Biosecurity Risks Looming

In an alarming revelation, over 57 tons of illegal meat have been confiscated since September 2022 at Dover port, a significant biosecurity breach that poses potential disease transmission risks. A substantial 5.5 tons were seized just before the festive season, with both personal consumption and commercial use in mind. However, these figures could be just the tip of the iceberg, representing only a fraction of the total illegal meat entering the UK.

Delay in Import Controls Exacerbating the Situation

Anxiety is running high as the official import controls on EU products of animal origin (POAO) are yet to be implemented. The delay until April 30, 2024, could further aggravate the situation, paving the way for more such illegal imports.

An Alarming Find: Meat from Swine Fever Affected Regions

The confiscated meat, improperly packaged and labeled from regions affected by African Swine Fever (ASF), is a cause for major concern. With the rampant spread of ASF across Europe, the presence of such illegal meat imports potentially carrying the disease is a red flag for the UK’s biosecurity.

Government Urged to Enhance Border Controls

The National Pig Association has expressed deep worries over the issue, calling on the government to avoid further delays in implementing border control enhancements. A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has reaffirmed that preventing ASF is a top biosecurity priority, highlighting the ongoing efforts to enforce new import controls established the previous year.

Agriculture Europe
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

