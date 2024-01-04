Illegal Meat Imports at Dover Port: Biosecurity Risks Looming

In an alarming revelation, over 57 tons of illegal meat have been confiscated since September 2022 at Dover port, a significant biosecurity breach that poses potential disease transmission risks. A substantial 5.5 tons were seized just before the festive season, with both personal consumption and commercial use in mind. However, these figures could be just the tip of the iceberg, representing only a fraction of the total illegal meat entering the UK.

Delay in Import Controls Exacerbating the Situation

Anxiety is running high as the official import controls on EU products of animal origin (POAO) are yet to be implemented. The delay until April 30, 2024, could further aggravate the situation, paving the way for more such illegal imports.

An Alarming Find: Meat from Swine Fever Affected Regions

The confiscated meat, improperly packaged and labeled from regions affected by African Swine Fever (ASF), is a cause for major concern. With the rampant spread of ASF across Europe, the presence of such illegal meat imports potentially carrying the disease is a red flag for the UK’s biosecurity.

Government Urged to Enhance Border Controls

The National Pig Association has expressed deep worries over the issue, calling on the government to avoid further delays in implementing border control enhancements. A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has reaffirmed that preventing ASF is a top biosecurity priority, highlighting the ongoing efforts to enforce new import controls established the previous year.