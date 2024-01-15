en English
Africa

Illegal Encroachments Threaten Protected Lands in Gombe State, Nigeria

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
In Nigeria’s Gombe State, a growing crisis has come to light involving the illegal encroachment and sale of protected lands. An investigation led by the State Committee on Grazing, Forest, Game Reserves and Cattle Routes has revealed that a staggering total of 1,599 individuals have trespassed onto six gazetted grazing reserves, 3,623 onto cattle routes, and a further 911 into forest reserves. The implications of these encroachments pose serious threats to the ecological balance and starkly point towards a failure in governance.

Role of Traditional Rulers and Local Government Chairmen

The committee’s findings highlight a concerning trend of complicity among traditional rulers and local government chairmen in these illegal activities. In an attempt to legitimize land ownership within these protected areas, Certificates of Occupancy were issued to encroachers. Key locations such as Wawazange and Amada, which are legally protected, have been particularly impacted by these illicit activities.

Call to Enforce Existing Laws

Retired Assistant Inspector of Police and committee Chairman, Zubairu Mu’azu, presented the committee’s report to Governor Muhammadu Yahaya. Mu’azu appealed for the strict enforcement of existing laws, specifically the Chieftaincy Law and Penal Code Law sections 139 and 142, to sanction those responsible for these transgressions. This is seen as a necessary punitive measure to stem the tide of these encroachments and restore the sanctity of the gazetted reserves.

Governor Yahaya’s Pledge for Action

In response to the committee’s findings, Governor Yahaya pledged to review the recommendations and reiterated his commitment to fostering peace and development within the state. The Governor’s resolve serves as a beacon of hope for the preservation of these protected lands and a promise for stricter law enforcement. The report has indeed thrown light on a significant issue of governance and law enforcement concerning protected lands in Gombe State.

Africa Agriculture Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

