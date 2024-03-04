II National Corn Congress in Barquisimeto: Uniting Experts for Agricultural Advancement

The upcoming II National Corn Congress, set to take place from March 14 to 16 at the Trinitarias Suites Hotel in Barquisimeto, Lara state, is poised to be a pivotal event for the agricultural sector. This congress aims to gather a wide range of participants from corn producers to researchers, featuring 24 national and foreign speakers to discuss various innovative topics in corn production.

Expanding Knowledge and Networks

This year's congress seeks to surpass the attendance of the last edition, which saw about 3,500 daily participants. Andrés Ortiz, the president of the organizing committee, emphasizes the goal to reach a broader audience within the corn production sector and foster a unification of knowledge. The event will focus on sharing information on weed management, seeds, biological controllers, and new alternatives and technologies crucial for the sector's growth. Ortiz's vision includes facilitating business tables and strategic alliances to promote national corn production further.

Academic and Industry Collaboration

The congress will also highlight the collaboration between academic institutions and the industry. Renowned agronomy faculties from universities such as Unerg, ULA, Unellez, and UCV will participate, alongside entities like Danac. Adelaida Viña, a member of the organizing committee, shared that these institutions would present scientific works on corn cultivation in a poster exhibition. This initiative aims to address specific challenges faced by Venezuelan producers, offering them practical solutions and insights.

Looking Towards the Future

The II National Corn Congress represents a significant opportunity for stakeholders in the agricultural sector to converge, exchange ideas, and foster innovations that could shape the future of corn production in Venezuela and beyond. The event underscores the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in solving real-world problems and advancing agricultural practices. As participants look forward to this gathering, the anticipation builds for the potential outcomes and advancements that will emerge from this congress.