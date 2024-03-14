House-to-House Operation Starts in Kandahar to Eradicate Drugs

In a decisive move against drug cultivation, Afghan counter-narcotics forces have embarked on a rigorous house-to-house operation within the Daman district of Kandahar province. This initiative, aimed at rooting out opium cultivation, has garnered the support of local residents, highlighting a communal effort against drug addiction. With the campaign already yielding significant results, this operation marks a critical step in Afghanistan's fight against the drug trade.

Strategic Operation and Immediate Impact

The campaign, as outlined by Qari Burhan, the head of counter-narcotics operations in Daman, involves security forces conducting searches of private residences—with the homeowners' consent—to locate and destroy opium crops. This meticulous approach has led to the destruction of poppy fields clandestinely cultivated within homes. Notably, Ahmad Omar, a counter-narcotics officer, reported the eradication of poppy cultivation across one and a half acres of land in seven different locations, demonstrating the operation's early success. Shah Faisal, another officer involved, noted the team's dedication over four days, patrolling the Daman district and eliminating hidden poppy fields, signaling a determined crackdown on local drug production.

Community Response and Support

The operation has not only seen success in eradicating opium but also in rallying community support against the drug menace. Residents of Kandahar, including Abdul Malik and Jamaluddin, have voiced their approval of the efforts, emphasizing the detrimental impact of drug use on individuals and society at large. Their testimonials reflect a shared understanding of the importance of eradicating drug cultivation to safeguard the youth from addiction. This collective stance augments the operation's effectiveness, providing a social foundation for sustained anti-drug initiatives.

Comprehensive Achievements in Narcotics Eradication

According to the Kandahar security command, the ongoing operation is part of a broader effort to combat drug cultivation and trafficking within the province. Since the beginning of the year, the authorities have cleared a significant expanse of land, totaling 648 acres, from poppy cultivation, alongside more than 57 acres freed from marijuana cultivation. These figures underscore the comprehensive nature of the counter-narcotics campaign, reflecting a multifaceted approach to dismantling the local drug trade infrastructure.

The house-to-house operation in Daman district is a vivid illustration of Afghanistan's intensified battle against drug cultivation and addiction. By combining strategic law enforcement actions with community engagement and support, the campaign is setting a precedent for effective drug eradication practices. As the operation progresses, its implications for the local and national fight against drugs are profound, promising a future where communities are free from the shackles of drug dependency and its associated ills. This ongoing effort mirrors the resilience and dedication of both the Afghan security forces and the citizens of Kandahar, united in their quest to reclaim their society from the grip of narcotics.