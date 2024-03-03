HortiNigeria Boosts Kaduna Agro-Dealers with Advanced Agribusiness Training

Determined to reinforce the horticultural value chain in Nigeria, HortiNigeria recently conducted a pivotal two-day capacity-building workshop for 36 agro-dealers in Kaduna State. Hosted at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, this initiative aims to enhance the agribusiness management skills of participants from various local government areas, thereby contributing to agricultural productivity and sustainability across the country.

Empowering Agro-Dealers for Sustainable Agriculture

During the opening ceremony of the training, Agribusiness Coordinator of HortiNigeria, Danjuma Makama, highlighted the program's focus on equipping agro-dealers with the necessary knowledge for effective business management and the safe application of agro-chemicals. This endeavor is not only set to improve the dealers' operational capacities but also to ensure that they can guide farmers towards safer and more productive agricultural practices. Abdul Wahab Abubakar, representing Makama, underscored the importance of this training in creating a ripple effect across the Agribusiness Clusters being established in Kaduna.

Addressing the Challenges of Chemical Use in Agriculture

The use of chemical pesticides and herbicides in farming has been a double-edged sword, posing risks to human health and the environment while being necessary for controlling pests and diseases. Organizations like the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) advocate for genetically modified crops to reduce dependency on harmful chemicals. Meanwhile, ActionAid International promotes agroecology as a safer alternative, highlighting the critical need for safer agricultural practices to ensure food security and environmental sustainability.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Agribusiness in Nigeria

The initiative by HortiNigeria, funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and implemented in collaboration with the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) among others, signifies a step forward in addressing the pressing challenges faced by Nigeria's agricultural sector. By focusing on training agro-dealers in Kaduna and other states, HortiNigeria is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and productive agricultural future. Participants like Abubakar Aminu have expressed optimism about the potential impact of this training on their practices and the broader agricultural community.