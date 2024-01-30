Historic Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator Set for Phase II of Rehabilitation

The historic Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator, more commonly known as the Door County Granary, is poised to enter Phase II of its comprehensive rehabilitation. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation, which has helmed the project, announced that work on this phase is set to commence on February 5th. Constructed in 1901, the distinctive grain elevator was relocated to the Sturgeon Bay Plaza, where it is currently being transformed into a multi-purpose facility. One that is expected to serve as a three-season event space and an agricultural museum, breathing new life into a bygone era's landmark.

Embracing History, Propelling Progress

Having been inscribed on both the state and federal Registers of Historic Places in 2017 and 2018 respectively, the granary holds significant historical and cultural value. This second phase of the project is a testament to the endeavor to preserve history while promoting progress. It will focus on restoring the interior, completing the exterior, constructing a catering kitchen, adding public restrooms, implementing landscaping, and creating signage. Moreover, efforts will be dedicated to preparing the ground floor for occupancy, a move that is in line with the building's future as a hub of community engagement and learning.

Behind-the-Scenes Progress

Project manager Nicole Matson highlights that much of the unseen preliminary work, including design, engineering, and foundational work, has already been completed in the previous phases. This invisible progress, Matson notes, is as essential as the visible transformations that will take shape in the coming months. The construction of additional structures is scheduled for April and May, alongside the installation of siding, windows, and doors.

A New Chapter Begins Fall 2024

The grandeur of the project's vision will start to materialize with a soft opening planned for fall 2024. This will be followed by a grand opening in May 2025, with interpretive elements to help visitors navigate and understand the building's rich history and its new avatar. The revival of the Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator stands as an embodiment of the spirit of preservation, a celebration of history, and a beacon of community development, all rolled into one.