en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest

Recent heavy downpours across various regions of the country have brought a ray of hope to our farming community, despite the impending El Nino phenomenon predicted by the Meteorological Services Department. This shift in weather patterns has catalyzed an upsurge in agricultural activities. Farmers are increasing their planting hectarage and applying fertilizers to crops such as maize, soya beans, and traditional grains in anticipation of a promising harvest.

Aiding Hand from the Government

The government has played a significant role in fostering a more favorable farming environment. Timely initiatives to provide necessary inputs and connecting farmers with financial institutions have contributed immensely. For instance, in regions like Hurungwe and Makonde, germination rates have skyrocketed to above 85 percent, demonstrating the positive effects of these interventions.

Advisory to Farmers

With the prospect of a normal to below normal rainy season, farmers have been advised to conclude planting by January 10. The emphasis is on early maturity varieties. It is worth noting that livestock conditions have also improved, thanks to the better availability of natural feed and water.

Observations and Recommendations

Agricultural officials have observed satisfactory crop conditions and recommended best practices to enhance productivity. These include proper application of fertilizer, scouting for pests like the Fall Armyworm, and diversifying crops to ensure food security. Interestingly, the area planted with maize this year has seen an increase compared to the previous year, although there has been a slight dip in the hectarage for sorghum, soya beans, and tobacco.

Conservation Agriculture: A Game Changer

A recent study conducted by Bihar Agricultural University in South East Asia on conservation agriculture (CA) farming method has brought forth some eye-opening findings. Adopting CA could save fuel use by 46-62%, reduce irrigation water requirement by 8-17%, and cut down carbon dioxide emissions by 11-16%. Moreover, it observed a 5-10% increase in productivity and a substantial 16-56% hike in farmers’ income.

This method involves leaving previous crop stems or excess crop stubble in 30% of crops on the land, clearing weeds with herbicides, and seeding with minimal or no tillage. This practice softens the soil surface by reducing water and air flow, thereby increasing soil fertility. This innovative approach to farming promises a brighter future for agriculture, with both the government and international organizations working towards popularizing the conservation agriculture method in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has reminded farmers to take full advantage of the rains for early-planted crops and to be vigilant against lightning strikes and tickborne diseases during the rainy season.

0
Agriculture Weather Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the prominent egg producer, has been treading volatile financial waters. A significant increase in egg prices in 2022 amplified their stock value. However, a downward trend has been observed in 2023, spurred by the company’s suggestion of a sell in December 2022 coupled with concerns about egg pricing, feed costs, and mixed
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry
9 mins ago
Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA's Meeting with Chief Secretary
12 mins ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA's Meeting with Chief Secretary
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
5 mins ago
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
6 mins ago
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
8 mins ago
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
13 seconds
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
16 seconds
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
57 seconds
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
2 mins
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
2 mins
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
2 mins
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
3 mins
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
3 mins
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
3 mins
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
43 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
56 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app