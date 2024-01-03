Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest

Recent heavy downpours across various regions of the country have brought a ray of hope to our farming community, despite the impending El Nino phenomenon predicted by the Meteorological Services Department. This shift in weather patterns has catalyzed an upsurge in agricultural activities. Farmers are increasing their planting hectarage and applying fertilizers to crops such as maize, soya beans, and traditional grains in anticipation of a promising harvest.

Aiding Hand from the Government

The government has played a significant role in fostering a more favorable farming environment. Timely initiatives to provide necessary inputs and connecting farmers with financial institutions have contributed immensely. For instance, in regions like Hurungwe and Makonde, germination rates have skyrocketed to above 85 percent, demonstrating the positive effects of these interventions.

Advisory to Farmers

With the prospect of a normal to below normal rainy season, farmers have been advised to conclude planting by January 10. The emphasis is on early maturity varieties. It is worth noting that livestock conditions have also improved, thanks to the better availability of natural feed and water.

Observations and Recommendations

Agricultural officials have observed satisfactory crop conditions and recommended best practices to enhance productivity. These include proper application of fertilizer, scouting for pests like the Fall Armyworm, and diversifying crops to ensure food security. Interestingly, the area planted with maize this year has seen an increase compared to the previous year, although there has been a slight dip in the hectarage for sorghum, soya beans, and tobacco.

Conservation Agriculture: A Game Changer

A recent study conducted by Bihar Agricultural University in South East Asia on conservation agriculture (CA) farming method has brought forth some eye-opening findings. Adopting CA could save fuel use by 46-62%, reduce irrigation water requirement by 8-17%, and cut down carbon dioxide emissions by 11-16%. Moreover, it observed a 5-10% increase in productivity and a substantial 16-56% hike in farmers’ income.

This method involves leaving previous crop stems or excess crop stubble in 30% of crops on the land, clearing weeds with herbicides, and seeding with minimal or no tillage. This practice softens the soil surface by reducing water and air flow, thereby increasing soil fertility. This innovative approach to farming promises a brighter future for agriculture, with both the government and international organizations working towards popularizing the conservation agriculture method in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has reminded farmers to take full advantage of the rains for early-planted crops and to be vigilant against lightning strikes and tickborne diseases during the rainy season.