en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Harnessing Horse Power: Sustainable Technique Deployed to Combat Larch Disease in Fforest Fawr

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Harnessing Horse Power: Sustainable Technique Deployed to Combat Larch Disease in Fforest Fawr

In an innovative endeavor to combat the escalating larch disease outbreak within the verdant expanses of Fforest Fawr, near Tongwynlais on Cardiff’s periphery, Natural Resources Wales has revived the traditional and sustainable practice of horse logging. This technique, deeply rooted in the annals of forest management, employs horses to extract timber infected with phytophthora ramorum, colloquially known as larch disease, from the woodland areas most sensitive to its destructive reach.

A Sustainable Solution to Forest Management

Beginning Monday, this three-month operation will cautiously navigate the woodland, ensuring that the extraction process remains confined to infected larch trees, leaving the other tree species untouched. This meticulous approach aims to effectively control the rampant spread of this disease, all while minimizing the environmental impact that more invasive methods might inflict upon these delicate ecosystems.

Public Access and Safety

Despite the ongoing operation, the park remains accessible to visitors. However, in the interest of safety, park-goers are advised to keep dogs on leads and adhere to any diversions or safety signs deployed throughout the forest. This measure is designed to ensure the smooth operation of the horse logging initiative and the safety of the visitors.

Successful Precedent: A Beacon of Hope

The Forest operations team leader, Chris Rees, reflected upon the successful implementation of horse logging in other woodland areas in South Wales in the preceding year. The positive outcomes from these operations kindle hope for a successful and efficient execution of the practice in Fforest Fawr. Rees conveyed his excitement about the continuing usage of this sustainable method in the face of the larch disease crisis.

0
Agriculture
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
21 mins ago
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
On a global scale, the impact of El Niño, a recurring climatic event responsible for causing drastic weather shifts including drought and heavy rain, is being felt by rice farmers. In response, they are turning to innovative solutions such as deep wells and solar-powered irrigation systems to maintain crop yields and ensure food security. The
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
Turning Methane from Cattle Slurry into Tractor Fuel: A New Approach to Sustainable Farming
2 hours ago
Turning Methane from Cattle Slurry into Tractor Fuel: A New Approach to Sustainable Farming
Japan's Foreign Trainee Program: A First-hand Account from a Farm Owner
2 hours ago
Japan's Foreign Trainee Program: A First-hand Account from a Farm Owner
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
23 mins ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production
33 mins ago
Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production
German Farmers Protest Rising Costs and Diesel Tax Cuts: An Agricultural Crisis Unfolding
33 mins ago
German Farmers Protest Rising Costs and Diesel Tax Cuts: An Agricultural Crisis Unfolding
Latest Headlines
World News
Adama Traore: In Demand From Russia and Spain
6 seconds
Adama Traore: In Demand From Russia and Spain
Historic Victory for Rajasthan at 67th National School Games: Badminton Gold and More
11 seconds
Historic Victory for Rajasthan at 67th National School Games: Badminton Gold and More
Ex-Champion Boxer Nick Blackwell Wakes from Coma: A Wake-up Call for Boxing
32 seconds
Ex-Champion Boxer Nick Blackwell Wakes from Coma: A Wake-up Call for Boxing
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
1 min
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
8 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
8 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
11 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
11 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
12 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
22 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app