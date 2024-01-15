Harnessing Horse Power: Sustainable Technique Deployed to Combat Larch Disease in Fforest Fawr

In an innovative endeavor to combat the escalating larch disease outbreak within the verdant expanses of Fforest Fawr, near Tongwynlais on Cardiff’s periphery, Natural Resources Wales has revived the traditional and sustainable practice of horse logging. This technique, deeply rooted in the annals of forest management, employs horses to extract timber infected with phytophthora ramorum, colloquially known as larch disease, from the woodland areas most sensitive to its destructive reach.

A Sustainable Solution to Forest Management

Beginning Monday, this three-month operation will cautiously navigate the woodland, ensuring that the extraction process remains confined to infected larch trees, leaving the other tree species untouched. This meticulous approach aims to effectively control the rampant spread of this disease, all while minimizing the environmental impact that more invasive methods might inflict upon these delicate ecosystems.

Public Access and Safety

Despite the ongoing operation, the park remains accessible to visitors. However, in the interest of safety, park-goers are advised to keep dogs on leads and adhere to any diversions or safety signs deployed throughout the forest. This measure is designed to ensure the smooth operation of the horse logging initiative and the safety of the visitors.

Successful Precedent: A Beacon of Hope

The Forest operations team leader, Chris Rees, reflected upon the successful implementation of horse logging in other woodland areas in South Wales in the preceding year. The positive outcomes from these operations kindle hope for a successful and efficient execution of the practice in Fforest Fawr. Rees conveyed his excitement about the continuing usage of this sustainable method in the face of the larch disease crisis.