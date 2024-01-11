Harden Unveils Innovative Shredder to Boost Biomass Pretreatment Efficiency

Untapped agricultural and forestry wastes like straw, rice husks, and waste bamboo are emerging as potential carbon-neutral alternatives to fossil fuels. These biomass resources, after undergoing a pretreatment process, can provide up to two-thirds of the combustion calorific value of coal. This offers both economic and ecological benefits when used in industrial kilns, promoting sustainable energy use and reducing dependence on non-renewable resources.

Overcoming Pretreatment Challenges

However, the process of biomass pretreatment poses significant challenges. Traditional biomass shredders, used to prepare the waste for combustion, often struggle with insufficient production capacity, typically handling only 2-4 tons per hour. This limitation has been a major roadblock, preventing these biomass resources from reaching their full potential.

Harden’s Innovative Solution

Recognizing this challenge, Harden, a leader in industrial waste management solutions, has developed a one-step single-shaft shredder to enhance biomass pretreatment efficiency. This innovative technology leverages close-packed blade cutting, improving shearing efficiency by 50%. Additionally, the shredder features replaceable knives and detachable screens, adaptable to various material requirements.

Enhanced Biomass Processing System

Harden’s biomass resource processing system isn’t limited to the innovative shredder alone. It combines shredding, screening, and iron removal equipment, producing particles less than 30mm in size and with less than 5% soil and impurity content. This comprehensive system can process 10-20 tons per hour, a significant increase over traditional methods.

Moreover, the system’s output can be tailored to specific applications, supporting the creation of alternative fuels like Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF), Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF), biomass to methanol, and biomass to biogas processes. This diversifies the utilization of agricultural waste, contributing to the development of ecological recycling agriculture and the construction of waste-free cities.

This technological advancement by Harden aims to enhance the comprehensive utilization rate of agricultural waste, ensuring resource utilization is not only green and sustainable but also reduces volume harmlessly. In doing so, it brings us one step closer to a future of sustainable agriculture and waste management.