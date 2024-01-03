en English
Agriculture

Guyana Prisons Service’s ‘Grow More Campaign’ Sees Significant Success

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Guyana Prisons Service's 'Grow More Campaign' Sees Significant Success

In a commendable turn of events, the Guyana Prisons Service has witnessed an unprecedented triumph with its ‘Grow More Campaign’. Spearheaded as an innovative solution to reduce recidivism and enhance rehabilitation among inmates, the initiative has successfully generated $26,838,650 from crop and meat production in the year 2023.

Revolutionizing Rehabilitation: The ‘Grow More Campaign’

The government, recognizing the potential of the initiative, has allocated a whopping $5.5 billion to the Ministry of Home Affairs to support the campaign. The programme, going beyond the conventional confines of custodial safety, provides inmates with valuable skills for reintegration into society.

It includes farming activities and animal husbandry at various prison locations such as New Amsterdam, Mazaruni, Lusignan, and Timehri Prisons. Inmates are trained in rearing animals like chickens, ducks, pigs, sheep, and cows, fostering a sense of responsibility, discipline, and purpose.

Economic Impact and Broader Agenda

The economic implications of the initiative are twofold. Firstly, it generates income through the sale of produce and livestock at market value, thereby contributing directly to the prison service’s finances. Secondly, it results in cost savings for the prison service by providing a sustainable source of food for the inmates.

Furthermore, the programme aligns seamlessly with the government’s broader agenda on food security, thus serving a dual purpose of societal rehabilitation and national interest.

High Hopes for Future Growth

Nicklon Elliot, the Director of Prisons, is a staunch advocate of the campaign’s sustainability. He envisions ongoing growth for the initiative and anticipates a positive ripple effect on both the prison’s finances and the inmates’ futures. In conclusion, the ‘Grow More Campaign’ is not just a step, but a giant leap towards transforming the dynamics of rehabilitation and inmate reintegration in Guyana.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

