Guyana Government Pledges $97.6B for Agricultural Development in 2024

In a significant push towards agricultural advancement, the government of Guyana has allocated $97.6 billion for enhancing food production and self-sufficiency in 2024, as part of its Vision 25 by 25 initiative. The announcement was made during the delivery of the 2024 National Budget by the Senior Minister for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

Advertisment

Investing in Sub-sectors

The allocation of funds across various agricultural sub-sectors is meticulously planned. The rice industry, a significant contributor to the nation’s economy, is set to receive a substantial sum of $1.3 billion. Further, the coconut industry, another crucial agricultural sector, is being supported with an allocation of $78 million.

A significant portion of $2.6 billion is designated for the enhancement of other crop production, with a special focus on high-value produce such as cauliflower, bell peppers, and lettuce. The Tacama facility, known for its corn and soya production, is set to receive $967.8 million for further development.

Advertisment

Boosting Agro-processing and Aquaculture

In an effort to strengthen the agro-processing industry and ensure value addition, the government has allocated $527.4 million for agro-processing activities. This includes training for farmers, establishment of storage facilities, and expansion of markets.

Aquaculture and fisheries, rapidly growing sectors with the potential to significantly contribute to food security and export earnings, are receiving a substantial investment of $1.2 billion. The aim is to develop a massive aquaculture project to serve both regional and North American markets, potentially making Guyana the largest supplier for the $4 billion aquaculture market in the United States within the next five years.

Advertisment

Infrastructure Development

As part of related infrastructure initiatives, $72.3 billion from the 2023 National Budget has been assigned for drainage and irrigation works. This initiative includes the construction of two large-scale canals in Regions Five and Six, similar to the Hope Canal, and the strategic placement of 40 mobile pumps in various communities to improve water management.

These initiatives, together with the allocation for the agricultural sector, reflect the government's commitment to reshape Guyana’s agriculture landscape and position the nation as a significant player in global food security.