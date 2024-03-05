Guwahati Journalists Win Best Film for 'Mountain Agriculture Marvel' at VATAVARAN 2023

Guwahati-based journalists Barasha Das and Surajit Sharma clinched the Best Film award at the prestigious 'Green Frames: VATAVARAN Short Film Competition and Festival 2023'. Their documentary, 'Mountain Agriculture Marvel', casts a spotlight on the sustainable agriculture practices in Nagaland, revealing the depth and ingenuity of traditional water harvesting systems in the region. Das and Sharma, representing Mongabay-India, were celebrated in the 'Professional Filmmakers & Film Studios' category for their compelling narrative that intertwines environmental preservation with climate advocacy.

Advertisment

Reviving Indigenous Wisdom

The documentary's focus is the 'Ruza' system, a traditional method of water harvesting employed in Kikruma village, Phek district, Nagaland. This ingenious system captures runoff water in ponds and utilizes gravity-based irrigation to support agriculture. Having been developed nearly a century ago to combat water scarcity, the Ruza method has enabled the villagers to not only ensure successful harvests but also to practice integrated farming. This includes a mix of forestry, horticulture, agriculture, fishery, and animal husbandry. The system exemplifies how indigenous knowledge and practices can provide sustainable solutions to contemporary environmental challenges.

Recognition and Dedication

Advertisment

Winning the award, Das and Sharma dedicated their achievement to the Chakhesang farmers of Kikruma, acknowledging their tireless efforts and contribution to preserving the environment while ensuring food security. The recognition by 'Green Frames: VATAVARAN 2023' underscores the critical importance of showcasing sustainable solutions to the pressing issues of environmental degradation and climate change. Through their documentary, Das and Sharma have illuminated the remarkable agricultural practices of Nagaland, bringing to the fore the potential of traditional knowledge systems in contributing to environmental conservation and sustainable living.

Continuing the Conversation

For Barasha Das, the award is not just a recognition of their work but a reinforcement of the need to continue highlighting sustainable environmental solutions. It encourages a broader discourse on environmental preservation and climate advocacy. Surajit Sharma echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that their film captures the essence of Nagaland's beauty through its traditional water harvesting practices and the imperative of sustainable agriculture. By bringing stories like these to a wider audience, Das and Sharma contribute significantly to the ongoing conversation about sustainable solutions to global environmental challenges.

As the world grapples with the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, the story of Kikruma's Ruza system serves as a beacon of hope. It demonstrates that solutions to some of the most pressing environmental issues can be found in the wisdom of traditional practices and indigenous knowledge systems. The recognition of 'Mountain Agriculture Marvel' at an international forum like 'Green Frames: VATAVARAN 2023' not only celebrates the innovative spirit of the Chakhesang farmers but also invites us to rethink our approaches to environmental conservation and climate adaptation. In the end, it is stories like these that inspire change and foster a deeper connection with our planet.