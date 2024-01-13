en English
Agriculture

Guarding the Greens: Protecting Southern California Plants from Heat Wave Damage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Guarding the Greens: Protecting Southern California Plants from Heat Wave Damage

As Southern California braces for temperatures to surge into triple digits, memories of the destructive heat wave of July 2018 resonate with gardeners. The intense heat of that summer left an indelible mark on the region’s flora, including the famed camellias at Descanso Gardens. With the prospect of another severe heat wave looming, horticulture experts offer advice on safeguarding plants from such extreme temperatures.

Guarding the Greens

Rachel Young, the director of horticulture and garden operations, and Yvonne Savio, the retired director of Los Angeles County’s master gardener program, provide a wealth of knowledge to protect plants from damaging heat. A key recommendation is deep watering, which encourages root growth and helps plants withstand high temperatures. However, they caution against overwatering, which can lead to root rot, a plant disease.

During a heat wave, gardeners should check their pots for moisture twice daily and consider using light-colored containers to prevent root scalding. Timing also plays a vital role. Watering plants at night or early in the morning minimizes evaporation and ensures maximum uptake by the plants.

Under the Scorching Sun

Providing shade during peak heat periods can protect plants from direct sunlight damage. Young and Savio also advise against planting or transplanting during a heat wave as this can stress the plants. Pruning or fertilizing is another no-no during hot weather as it can cause more harm than good.

However, roses are an exception to this rule. Despite the heat, they should be pruned to prevent susceptibility to diseases. And if plants do suffer heat damage, gardeners should not hesitate to remove the affected produce to allow the plant to recover.

Keeping the Garden Alive

These guidelines are not only aimed at preventing heat damage but also at helping gardeners salvage their plants during extreme temperatures. As climate change continues to bring about more frequent and severe heatwaves, such knowledge is critical.

With careful management and adherence to these tips, gardeners can help their plants survive and thrive, even under the scorching Southern California sun.

Agriculture Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

