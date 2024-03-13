Guam's Field to Fork-Babui Derby: Combating Feral Pigs, Boosting Food Security

Set for this Saturday, Guam's Field to Fork-Babui hunting derby, an initiative by the Department of Agriculture, aims to address multiple community needs through a single event. Hunters will gather to reduce the nuisance feral pig population, subsequently aiding in forest and coral reef protection, while also providing much-needed food resources to local families.

Empowering Hunters, Feeding Families

The upcoming Field to Fork-Babui derby not only offers an opportunity to control the feral pig population but also plays a crucial role in community engagement and food security. Competing in firearm or bow divisions, participants will hunt for the biggest pig or strive to bag the most pigs. This event underscores the Department of Agriculture's commitment to increasing Guam's food security and fostering responsible hunting practices. Last year's derby saw 60 hunters remove 45 feral pigs from the wild, generating over one ton of meat, equating to 4,232 meals.

Collaborative Effort for Community Benefit

The success of the Field to Fork-Babui derby hinges on community and private sector collaboration. The Department of Agriculture has garnered support from various stakeholders, including government agencies, village mayors, and businesses such as Ke-Ra-Da Sporting Goods and Burger King. This collective effort not only ensures the derby's success but also strengthens the community's resolve to tackle food security and environmental conservation head-on.

Registration and Safety Measures

Prospective participants are urged to register for the derby through the Department of Agriculture's website or by visiting the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources office. Mandatory safety briefings are part of the event's protocol, emphasizing the importance of safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices. The initiative, funded by the Guam Hunter Education Program and supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, highlights the community's proactive stance against food insecurity and environmental challenges.

As the Field to Fork-Babui derby approaches, the anticipation builds not just for a day of hunting but for a community coming together for a cause. The event is a testament to Guam's commitment to sustainable living, food security, and environmental stewardship. It's a unique blend of sport, conservation, and community service that exemplifies innovative approaches to contemporary challenges.