Guam Farmers Gear Up for 2023 Agriculture Census: Shaping Future Policies

Guam farmers are on the brink of an opportunity that could significantly impact agriculture policies and operations on the island. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has initiated the process of collecting data for the 2023 Census of Agriculture, engaging local farmers to participate and contribute valuable information. This effort is in collaboration with the University of Guam Cooperative Extension and Outreach and the Guam Department of Agriculture, aiming to gather comprehensive data to support the agriculture sector.

Empowering Guam's Agriculture through Data

The Census of Agriculture serves as a critical tool for farmers, allowing them to justify claims for damages and losses following natural disasters like typhoons. By participating, farmers ensure their challenges and needs are accurately represented, paving the way for tailored support and resources. This comprehensive survey, conducted every five years, is pivotal for the development of policies and programs that directly benefit the agriculture industry, both locally and nationwide.

Comprehensive Data Collection

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has begun visiting farms to ensure every known farmer contributes to this vital census. With an expanded list of commodities and new questions on agricultural practices, the 2023 questionnaire aims to capture the evolving trends within the industry. Participation is not only encouraged but required by federal law, with strict confidentiality protocols in place to protect individual farmers and their operations.

Looking Ahead: The Importance of Participation

The outcomes of the Census of Agriculture extend far beyond data collection, influencing policy decisions and resource allocation for years to come. Farmers are urged to prepare their records and engage with enumerators to ensure their voices are heard. As the data collection progresses, the agriculture community on Guam awaits the insights that will emerge, hopeful for the positive changes and advancements that accurate and comprehensive data can bring to their industry.