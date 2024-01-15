Groundbreaking Study Finds Key Genetic Differences in Chestnut Species

Scientists have recently unearthed a critical difference between the chromosomes of American and Chinese chestnuts, according to a study set to be published in Scientific Reports. This research has revealed significant distinctions in the nucleolus organizing region (NOR) of these two chestnut species, challenging previous assumptions about their compatibility in breeding blight-resistant hybrids.

Groundbreaking Discovery in Plant Cytology

The lead author of this study, Geneticist Nurul Faridi, has marked this discovery as a groundbreaking development in the field of plant cytology. The NOR, pivotal in the production of ribosomes, resides in a specific chromosome’s short arm in all plants and animals. In the Chinese chestnut, this region is composed of heterochromatin, accounting for about a quarter of the chromosome. This part of the DNA is dense, lacks genes, and is transcriptionally inactive. Conversely, the NOR found in the American chestnut is smaller and euchromatic, suggesting transcriptional activity.

The Role of Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization

Faridi and his team managed to discern these differences using a method known as fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH). By employing this technique, combined with a specialized microscope setup, the researchers were able to investigate the unique DNA arrangement of the chestnuts. However, the researchers will further their investigation using oligonucleotide FISH (oligo-FISH), a more advanced method. This will involve using short DNA probes from the fully sequenced genomes of both chestnut species to identify subtle genomic differences.

Implications for Chestnut Restoration

This discovery has significant implications for efforts to restore the American chestnut and breed blight-resistant hybrids. The research, a collaboration between the USDA Forest Service Southern Research Station and various universities, has already made significant strides in developing hybrid chestnuts with desired traits. However, the most advanced hybrids still lack sufficient blight resistance for restoration, according to previous research by the Forest Service. With this groundbreaking discovery, scientists are closer to understanding the intricate genetic makeup of these chestnut species, bringing them one step closer to achieving their goal of restoring the American chestnut.