Grid integration guideline fails to make a success of solar irrigation

On March 22, 2024, the government announced its intention to establish a high-powered inter-ministerial committee, aiming to revitalize efforts to integrate solar irrigation pumps into the national grid. This move follows the lukewarm response to the 'Grid Integration Guideline for Solar Irrigation Pump' introduced by the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) in July 2020. Despite the guideline's aim to facilitate the sale of surplus electricity by solar pump operators, significant progress in replacing diesel-fired pumps has been limited.

Background and Current Challenges

The initiative to purchase electricity from solar-run irrigation pumps was inspired by the government's success in acquiring power from rooftop solar installations. However, the transition from diesel to solar pumps has encountered several hurdles. Approximately 6,000 out of 1.34 million diesel-fired pumps have been converted, a figure disputed by stakeholders, with some claiming only about 3,000 installations. The discrepancy highlights the initiative's struggles, attributed to the lack of an attractive business model for farmers and utility companies. Dipal C Barua, a prominent figure in solar irrigation, emphasized that the cost savings for farmers are significant, yet the scalability and attractiveness to distribution companies remain challenges.

Government's Renewed Efforts and Stakeholder Meetings

Recognizing these challenges, the Power Division is considering the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to develop a more effective business model. Recent meetings, including one directed by the Prime Minister's Energy Advisor, Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, underscored the importance of setting clear targets for converting diesel pumps to solar. The discussions also touched on the need to mobilize climate funds and reduce carbon emissions by minimizing diesel pump usage. State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of this transition.

Looking Forward: Implications and Potential Outcomes

The government's initiative to bolster the integration of solar irrigation pumps into Bangladesh's energy matrix marks a pivotal step towards sustainable agriculture and energy consumption. If successful, the inter-ministerial committee's efforts could catalyze a significant shift in how irrigation is powered, ultimately contributing to the country's green energy goals and reducing its reliance on imported diesel. As the world watches, the outcome of this initiative could serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar agricultural and energy challenges.