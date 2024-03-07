Greenlawn Herd Sale Sees High Demand: Top Lot Fetches 5,500gns

The annual Greenlawn herd sale, orchestrated by the Curtin family on March 2, showcased a diverse offering of over 86 Lots, drawing significant attention and brisk trade throughout the event. Among the offerings were 50 freshly calved heifers and cows, 17 bulling heifers, 13 heifer calves, and six straws of pedigree Shorthorn semen, signaling a robust interest in quality dairy genetics.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Sales

Highlighting the sale was Woodmarsh Rubicon Melody (VG-2YR), a standout lot that achieved a remarkable sale price of 5,500gns. Sired by EDG Rubicon and just 10 days into her second lactation, Melody's performance is a testament to her exceptional genetic lineage, tracing back 11 generations of VG/EX cows. Another notable sale was Mohoncross Dawn 96 Red (VG88-3YR), fetching 5,100gns and praised for her impressive milk production and strong familial classification history.

Diverse Offerings Attract Wide Interest

Advertisment

The sale's diversity was further exemplified by the sale of a pedigree dairy Shorthorn, Greenlawn Lady Barrington 1663, which garnered 3,900gns. This freshly calved heifer, sired by Tweels Barrington Grange 5th, represents the esteemed Rodway Lady Barrington family. The auction also saw lively trade for heifer calves, with Greenlawn Ranger Shower achieving 1,550gns, underscoring the market's appetite for top-tier dairy genetics.

Strong Market Performance

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe auctions reported strong sales across all sections, with heifers in milk averaging 2,726.67gns and cows in milk averaging 3,137.50gns. The sale of bulling heifers and heifer calves also performed well, reflecting a bullish market for quality dairy stock. The event not only highlighted the value of superior genetics in the dairy sector but also the Curtin family's commitment to excellence.

The success of the Greenlawn herd sale underscores the continuing demand for high-quality dairy genetics and the pivotal role such events play in shaping the industry's future. As breeders and farmers alike seek to enhance their herds, the results from this sale offer valuable insights into the market trends and preferences, setting a benchmark for future auctions.