Agriculture

GreenLab and Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces to Combat ‘Forever Chemicals’

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
GreenLab and Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces to Combat ‘Forever Chemicals’

In an ambitious partnership, plant-biotechnology company GreenLab and the organism company Ginkgo Bioworks have joined forces to confront the environmental and health threat posed by PFAS contaminants. Commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals’ due to their enduring nature, PFAS currently lack a commercial solution for degradation, a gap that this alliance aims to fill.

Unveiling the Strategy

The collaboration’s strategy involves identifying and commercializing an enzyme adept at breaking down PFAS. Ginkgo Bioworks is set to spearhead a metagenomic discovery campaign by leveraging its extensive metagenomic database. The goal is to identify a range of enzymes that hold the potential for PFAS degradation. Upon the discovery of promising enzymes, they will be passed onto GreenLab for further development and refinement.

Tapping into Artificial Intelligence

Furthermore, Ginkgo Bioworks will utilize AI-enabled enzyme engineering to enhance the efficacy of the discovered enzymes. The company’s use of cutting-edge technology underscores the commitment to solving the PFAS contamination issue, not just by merely identifying a solution, but also by ensuring its effectiveness.

GreenLab’s Novel Approach

GreenLab’s unique approach involves cultivating enzymes within corn kernels, a method that allows easy scaling of production with minimal additional investment. The corn, post-extraction of the proteins, remains useful in existing value chains for food, feed, or fuel. The company has already successfully commercialized two proteins using this innovative method, lending credibility to the approach.

Allonia’s Role in the Alliance

Another key player in this collaboration is Allonia, a company that will aid in discovering a novel enzyme and will serve as a commercial partner in deploying the enzyme as part of a comprehensive PFAS solution. This partnership represents a proactive step towards confronting a significant global environmental challenge, reinforcing the commitment of all parties involved to create a healthier, more sustainable planet.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

