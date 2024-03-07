Greener Greens: Agro-Ecological Farming Yields 22% More, WorldVeg Study Finds

Recent research by the World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg) in collaboration with SNV and funded by the Biovision Foundation, reveals that agro-ecologically grown vegetables yield significantly more than those grown conventionally. Conducted in Murang'a County with 137 smallholder farmers, this study, named Greener Greens, shows a notable 22% increase in production for agro-ecological practices, alongside reduced post-harvest losses.

Unlocking Sustainable Agriculture's Potential

The Greener Greens project, spanning from 2021 to 2023, was aimed at evaluating the efficiency of agro-ecological versus conventional farming methods. Focused on crops like amaranth, kale, and African nightshade, the research demonstrated not only higher yields but also improved profitability for farmers adopting agro-ecological practices. For example, kale grown agro-ecologically had a gross margin of Sh. 943 (U$ 6.47), in stark contrast to a negative margin in conventional farming. This shift towards sustainable practices is further supported by the increased demand for organic inputs, indicating a growing farmer preference away from chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Local Impact and Global Implications

Murang'a County's agricultural authorities have warmly embraced the findings, recognizing the pivotal role of agro-ecology in ensuring food security and advancing sustainable farming. The county has even launched the Agro-Ecology Development Act and Policy to institutionalize these practices. On the ground, farmers participating in the project reported not only higher yields but also an uptake in consumption of these healthier, organically grown vegetables within their households. This aligns with the World Health Organization's recommendations on vegetable intake, highlighting the broader implications of the study for improving nutritional standards in sub-Saharan Africa.