Governor Fubara Pledges Major Investment in Rivers Cassava Factory for Global Standard Flour Production

Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has announced a significant investment in the Rivers State Cassava Factory to enhance flour production to meet international standards. The decision came after a visit to the factory in Oyigbo Local Government Area, where the Governor assessed progress and acknowledged the need for additional production lines to increase capacity and supply. This move is part of a broader strategy to diversify the state's economy away from oil dependency, leveraging Nigeria's position as the world's leading cassava producer.

The investment in the Rivers State Cassava Processing Company Limited represents a strategic shift towards agriculture and away from the over-reliance on oil, which has characterized the state's economy. Initiated by former Governor Nyesom Wike, in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Vieux Manioc BV of the Netherlands, and the Embassy of The Netherlands in Nigeria, the factory is poised to address the gap between the high domestic demand for cassava products and the current supply. With this investment, Governor Fubara aims to not only fulfill local demands but also position the factory as a significant player in the global market for cassava products.

Empowering Local Communities and Beyond

The additional funding is expected to complete two more production lines, effectively increasing the factory's output and its ability to supply products that meet international standards.

This expansion is not only about economic diversification but also about empowering the local communities. By increasing the factory's capacity, the state government aims to create more employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, thereby fostering economic growth and sustainability within the region. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to leveraging agriculture for economic development and youth empowerment.