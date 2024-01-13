en English
Agriculture

Government Tightens Grip on Rice Prices, Stays Confident in Domestic Wheat Production

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
In a decisive move to maintain equilibrium in the commodity market, the government is vigilantly monitoring the current prices of essential commodities including rice, with an eye towards controlling and potentially reducing them. This initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure food security and stabilize market prices, reflecting government’s commitment to its population.

Domestic Rice Production: A Buffer Against Global Price Hikes

Despite rising global rice prices, the government’s steadfast belief in the nation’s agricultural prowess has led it to refrain from importing rice at the present time. This decision is bolstered by the bumper rice production achieved in the country’s Boro season, leading to stable retail rice prices domestically. The scenario is in stark contrast to the international market, where countries like India, the world’s largest rice exporter, are contemplating export bans that could potentially inflate global rice prices.

Government’s Vigilance: A Fight Against Price Inflation

The government’s watchful gaze extends to daily monitoring of the market for over a month, conducting regular raids at both small retailers and larger business establishments. Despite challenges posed by large food processing companies accused of hoarding and selling rice at inflated prices, the government remains unwavering in its efforts to regulate prices effectively. The constant rise in prices of essential items such as potatoes, onions, and eggs further underscores the importance of this vigilance.

Wheat: Domestic Production Trumps Import

Turning its attention to wheat, the government has also made it clear that it has no intentions of importing this essential grain at the present time. Preliminary assessments suggest a promising wheat production of approximately 114 million tonnes, reinforcing the government’s faith in domestic resources. This forecast negates the need for imports and underlines the government’s commitment to fulfilling the needs of the population through domestic resources. Furthermore, this approach aligns with the broader goal of maintaining price stability and balancing the demand and supply of essential food grains.

Agriculture
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

