Government Steps Up Against Termite Infestation in Lautoka with $3M Assistance Program

Amid escalating concerns over a termite infestation in the Lautoka area, the government has stepped into action. Through the Ministry of Finance, the government recently released tender documents, indicating a proactive search for pest control services. The prime focus lies in addressing the burgeoning termite problem that has silently crept into the lives of residents, turning their homes into unwanted habitats for these pests.

1200 Homes Under Siege

As per the details outlined in the tender documents, the Lautoka City Council has identified approximately 1200 homes affected by termite colonies. The termite control measures planned by the government involve baiting techniques. These techniques exploit the social behaviour of termites, using edible 'smart missiles' to annihilate the termite populations threatening homes. The termites, unknowingly, consume the bait and distribute it within their colonies, which eventually leads to a significant reduction in their numbers.

Termite Control Assistance Programmes (TCAP)

The initiative, dubbed the Termite Control Assistance Programmes (TCAP), aims at more than just curbing the termite infestation. It envisions a broader scope of managing termite colonies and enhancing national border security. Recognising that termite colonies live and thrive underground, the government plans to integrate the use of infrared systems and surveillance into the programme, bolstering efforts to secure borders.

Government Dedicates $3 Million

To support this comprehensive pest management endeavour, the government has set aside a robust budget. For the fiscal year 2023-2024, the termite assistance control program has been earmarked with a substantial budget allocation of $3 million. This signals the government's firm commitment to rid the Lautoka area of termite infestations, ensuring the safety and security of homes and the broader environment.