Indian Expat in UAE Wins Dh15 Million Jackpot Using Children's Birth Dates

An architectural draftsman named Rajeev Arikkatt, hailing from India and having lived in Al Ain, UAE, for over a decade, found his fortunes transformed overnight with his win in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw. The winning ticket number, which included the birthdays of his two children, fetched him a staggering Dh15 million. This was Rajeev's first ever lottery win, a result of his persistent participation in the raffle for the past three years.

Advertisment

Persistence Pays Off

Rajeev's win was not a product of mere luck but a testament to his relentless faith in the game. Of the six tickets he held for the draw, four were obtained free through a special offer. His steady involvement over the years, despite no previous wins, underscores the power of persistence.

Sharing the Win

Advertisment

Despite the enormous sum, Rajeev's humility shines through. The Dh15 million will be divided equally among 20 members of two groups he is part of, highlighting a collective spirit that thrives even amidst staggering personal triumph.

Unchanged by Fortune

Although the win is life-changing, Rajeev intends to continue with his life as before. As an architectural draftsman, he plans to stay dedicated to his job, a rare characteristic in the face of such newfound wealth. As for the winnings, Rajeev remains undecided about its use but is certain about one thing - he will continue to purchase lottery tickets, a testament to his enduring spirit.