Goshen College’s Merry Lea Center Invites Community for Seed Swap

As the frigid winter winds sweep across Michiana, the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College ignites the warm spirit of community through its sixth annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap. Scheduled for January 20th, this event is an open invitation to local residents harboring an interest in seeds and gardening.

Seeds of Connection

The seed swap, running from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goshen College’s Church-Chapel, provides a unique platform for participants to exchange seeds, imbibe wisdom about seed saving and gardening techniques, and engage in meaningful conversations with fellow plant enthusiasts. Open to the public and free of charge, the event embraces everyone from beginners to experienced gardeners, including children and families, fostering a nurturing environment that celebrates diversity in garden practices.

Education and Engagement

Beyond the seed trading, the event will offer educational sessions on a range of pertinent topics. One such session delves into the adaptation of Northern Mexican corn in Michigan, shedding light on the resilience and versatility of this staple crop. Another illuminates the intricacies of propagating native seeds, offering invaluable insights into preserving and nurturing local biodiversity. Featured speakers, including Cyndy García-Weyandt, John Brittenham, Doug Peconge, and Dani Tippman, will lend their expertise and enrich the discourse with their unique perspectives.

A Festive Atmosphere

Adding to the joyous atmosphere, attendees can savor food from local vendors like Tacos El Portal, infusing the event with a dash of culinary delight. Seeds can be purchased or received through sales, trades, or donations, allowing everyone to partake in the event’s spirit, irrespective of whether they brought seeds of their own. While the event encourages attendees to bring and share their own seeds, it maintains a welcoming space for those who come empty-handed, ensuring that no one is left out of this communal celebration of nature.

More information about the event can be found on the Merry Lea website or its Facebook page, providing all the necessary details for those eager to join this vibrant gathering.