en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Goshen College’s Merry Lea Center Invites Community for Seed Swap

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Goshen College’s Merry Lea Center Invites Community for Seed Swap

As the frigid winter winds sweep across Michiana, the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College ignites the warm spirit of community through its sixth annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap. Scheduled for January 20th, this event is an open invitation to local residents harboring an interest in seeds and gardening.

Seeds of Connection

The seed swap, running from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goshen College’s Church-Chapel, provides a unique platform for participants to exchange seeds, imbibe wisdom about seed saving and gardening techniques, and engage in meaningful conversations with fellow plant enthusiasts. Open to the public and free of charge, the event embraces everyone from beginners to experienced gardeners, including children and families, fostering a nurturing environment that celebrates diversity in garden practices.

Education and Engagement

Beyond the seed trading, the event will offer educational sessions on a range of pertinent topics. One such session delves into the adaptation of Northern Mexican corn in Michigan, shedding light on the resilience and versatility of this staple crop. Another illuminates the intricacies of propagating native seeds, offering invaluable insights into preserving and nurturing local biodiversity. Featured speakers, including Cyndy García-Weyandt, John Brittenham, Doug Peconge, and Dani Tippman, will lend their expertise and enrich the discourse with their unique perspectives.

A Festive Atmosphere

Adding to the joyous atmosphere, attendees can savor food from local vendors like Tacos El Portal, infusing the event with a dash of culinary delight. Seeds can be purchased or received through sales, trades, or donations, allowing everyone to partake in the event’s spirit, irrespective of whether they brought seeds of their own. While the event encourages attendees to bring and share their own seeds, it maintains a welcoming space for those who come empty-handed, ensuring that no one is left out of this communal celebration of nature.

More information about the event can be found on the Merry Lea website or its Facebook page, providing all the necessary details for those eager to join this vibrant gathering.

0
Agriculture
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
14 mins ago
Reencle Gravity: An Innovation in Home Composting Unveiled at CES 2024
Amid the rise of home gardening fostered by pandemic lockdowns, a surge in composting interest has been observed, catalyzing the sales of compost products. Addressing this escalating trend, the Reencle Gravity, an avant-garde home composting appliance was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Distinct from rival appliances that simply dehydrate food remnants, the
Reencle Gravity: An Innovation in Home Composting Unveiled at CES 2024
Resumption of Mealie Meal Distribution Set to Address Food Shortage in Eastern Province
2 hours ago
Resumption of Mealie Meal Distribution Set to Address Food Shortage in Eastern Province
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
2 hours ago
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
50 mins ago
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
53 mins ago
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
German Farmers Occupy Highway and Raise National Flag in Protest
1 hour ago
German Farmers Occupy Highway and Raise National Flag in Protest
Latest Headlines
World News
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
2 mins
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
2 mins
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
3 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
4 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
6 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
8 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
9 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
9 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
9 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app